18 more charges slapped against suspected Gen Katumba attackers

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The State yesterday brought 18 more charges against people accused of attacking Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, killing his daughter and driver on June 1.

The charges include belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, rendering support to a terrorist organisation, murder, attempted murder to aggravated robbery.

The charges were brought against six out of the eight suspects earlier charged before the same court at Nakawa in Kampala.

The accused include Muhammad Kagugube, alias Ugisha, a boda boda rider of Kanyanya, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, and a resident of Nansana, Silman Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Abdulazi Ramathan Dunku, a religious teacher, Habib Ramathan, a religious teacher, and Wampa Muzaifa, alias Kanaabe, a boda boda rider.

Under the charge of allegedly rendering support to a terrorist organisation, the prosecution contends that the accused persons and others, who are still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and in various places in eastern DR Congo, rendered support to Hussein Lubwama, alias Master.

The State said they rendered the said support knowing that it would be used to instigate acts of terrorism.

The new murder charges arise from the alleged robbery of Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso District on May 29, 2019.

Advertisement

During the robbery, the prosecution claims that the group caused the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda, and Amin Bugembe.

Prosecution also alleges that in the same attack, the accused persons stole Shs38m from Ms Tedrin Nalule and threatened to shoot her.

Robberies

The group is also accused of being behind the robbery at City Shoppers supermarket in Kanyanya-Mpererwe, where they alleged killed Burton Okoti.

The same group is accused of robbing Shs2.2m from Ms Precious Kayesu.

They are also accused of being behind the robbery at Denovo bakery in Kalerwe and stole Shs34m from Ms Nawal Nakatudde.

The group also allegedly killed Edward Ssenyonzi and attempted to kill Ms Angello Nantongo and Evarest Hakizza.

The group, represented by Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, appeared before court virtually, and their next mention date is October 21.

Older charges

The older charges that the group was already facing include murder and attempted murder in regard to the attack on Gen Katumba on June 1 in Kisaasi, Kampala that left his daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo, dead with the four-star general sustaining serious injuries.

