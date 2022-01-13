Prime

18 senior UPDF officers sent on course named

The acting commander of Special Forces Commander, Brig Peter Candia

By  Benson Tumusiime

The list of 18 Uganda People’s Defence Forces senior officers who have been sent on a one-year course at the National Defence College in Jinja District has been released. 
They are nine brigadiers and nine colonels. 

