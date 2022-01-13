18 senior UPDF officers sent on course named

The list of 18 Uganda People’s Defence Forces senior officers who have been sent on a one-year course at the National Defence College in Jinja District has been released.

They are nine brigadiers and nine colonels.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Defence ministry spokesperson; the acting commander of Special Forces Commander, Brig Peter Candia, and the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, are among the officers that are to start the training this month.

On Tuesday, Brig Byekwaso handed over office to her deputy, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, while Brig Chandia is expected to hand over office to his deputy, Brig Felxi Busizoori. Col Nakalema will hand over office to State House Anti-Corruption Unit principle legal officer Israel Ochwo.

The 18 officers will be the first intake for the new National Defence College.

While operationalising the college, the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff , Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, in December last year said the college would reduce the cost of sending officers abroad for training.

“You are the pioneers of this college and it is a difficult task since it is new but my role here is to encourage you. Within six months, you have done a lot and I do encourage you to keep it up,” Gen Kyanda said. The commandant of the National Defence College, Maj Gen Francis Okello, said the College will attract from all the branches of the army.

“It will attract participants at the level of one star general officers, senior officers at the rank of colonel and also civilians in future,” he said.

He added that the lectures for the first intake will commence in January with about 20 participants and it will be affiliated to Makerere University.



List of officers