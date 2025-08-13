18-year-old girl arrested for killing colleague over stove dispute

Police in Nsangi have arrested 18-year-old Swabura Arinda on allegations of murdering her colleague, Grace Anyima, following a domestic dispute at Dema Bakery in Rabai Estate, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

According to reports, the altercation began when the two young women quarreled over the use of a shared charcoal stove. Swabura allegedly removed Grace’s saucepan to boil water first, sparking a heated exchange. The argument escalated, and Swabura is accused of stabbing Grace in the back.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said that despite efforts by colleagues to rush Grace to the hospital, she died from her injuries.

“Police officers visited the crime scene and found Grace’s body with a cut wound on the left upper back. A green-handled knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered near the body. Signs of a scuffle were also evident at the scene,” Mr Onyango said.

The suspect is currently being held at Nsangi Police Station on charges of murder. Statements have been recorded from witnesses, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

This case underscores the urgent need for conflict resolution and peaceful dispute management, especially in domestic and workplace settings.

Rising homicide cases

Police statistics show a worrying increase in murder cases in Uganda. A total of 4,329 homicide cases were reported in 2024, compared to 4,248 cases in 2023, highlighting a growing trend in violent crime.



