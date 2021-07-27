18-year-old woman poisons self in Rukungiri

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Residents of Runyinya-Kinombe village, Eastern Division in Rukungiri Municipality have been thrown into shock after one of the area residents reportedly committed suicide by poisoning.

Locals told Daily Monitor that deceased Dorothy Natukunda, 18, left the husband, Amos Nyesiga, 27, at home with their female child and moved to an unknown place.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, Elly Maate said ‘‘this was after a quarrel in which Natukunda accused the husband of womanizing upon finding him (Nyesiga) in a bar seated and drinking with unidentified woman at Rwabuteneka trading centre.’’

Police say an unconscious Natukunda returned home at around 2am, with a smell of a mysterious poison and after checking, the husband recovered a Shs500 coin and half a tablet of the bean weevil pesticides from Natukunda’s jumper-pocket.

Police information further indicates that ‘‘the woman slept on the carpet while vomiting and the husband was on the bed with the child up to around 3am when she moved out for a short call and returned in critical condition.’’

Maate reveals that this time, Natukunda slept on the bed after coming back from a short call in critical condition, breast fed the baby and fell off the bed towards 4am.

Nyesiga in fear, called the closest neighbour and Pastor, Jane Tusingwire 34, who confirmed her death.

“Police was informed by the area local authorities and the crime scene was visited by Police officers,” Maate said.

Maate said that the deceased’s body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Center lll for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

A case of suicide by suspected poisoning has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference CRB 1155/2021.

Meanwhile, Police in Rukungiri District have also arrested a mother and son over their alleged involvement in the murder by assault of Karist Biramahire,45, also commonly known as Karoli- a resident of Kajubwe village, Kafunjo parish in Nyakishenyi Sub County Rukungiri District.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate identified the detained as a 79-year-old female together with her 19-year old son, both residents by the same address.

The case of murder by assault has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station on reference number CRB 1156/2021.