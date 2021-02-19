19 guns recovered as UPDF intensifies operations against Karamojong rustlers

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched tactical operations aimed at putting an end to cattle rustling in Karamoja sub-region.

According to Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, through the new tactics, the army has already recovered 19 guns and an unspecified number of bullets from the hands of the Karimojong warriors.

"We are on top of the situation within just two months. We have so far recovered 19 guns from the Karimojong warriors and we shall continue using the new tactics and other means to ensure that we get all the illegal guns from the Karimojong," he said, refusing to divulge more details into the new tactics.

Maj Mugisa said some of the guns are picked when the cattle rustlers are shot dead while other guns are recovered through intelligence-led operations.

Karamoja region which had enjoyed peace for ten years after the government successfully disarmed the Karimojong warriors, is experienced a fresh wave of cattle rustling.