19 sexual workers murdered in 2022 – UNESO

The Uganda sex workers under their umbrella association Uganda Network of Sex Worker-led Organizations (UNESO) have demanded security agencies expeditiously investigate the murder of 19 of their own who died in 2022.

The UNESO Programs Director, Ms Naomi Mujuni, said since the year began, they have reported 19 murder cases of female sex workers to different police stations across the country but they are yet to receive any report.

“In our report for this year, we have 19 female sex workers who have been murdered. Some were found discovered dead in lodges while others were on the streets. We want police to investigate as well as give the commitment to bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

Ms Mujuni said many sex workers have been routinely arrested, harassed and extorted by law enforcement agencies under the guise of enforcing the laws on being idle and disorderly.

“As sex workers, we are also celebrating the judgement of the constitutional court of Uganda which declared the offences of being a rogue and vagabond unconstitutional this month, but also we want the government to allow us to operate freely without being harassed,” she said.

The Executive Director for Kabarole Women Health Support Initiative, Ms Maureen Kyobutungi, said that last month, security operatives in Fort Portal City arrested 27 sex workers in a night operation and are still remanded at Katojo government prison yet they broke no law.

“The sex workers go through a lot of hell, police keep accusing us that we are criminals which is not true. One sex worker was imprisoned for 3 years and she came out of prison when she was impregnated. We want the government to give us space, we are not criminals,” she said.

Last week on Saturday, UNESO joined the rest of the World to commemorate the International Day to end violence against sex workers in Fort Portal city under the theme “Decriminalize sex workers to promote gender equality, equity and economic justice.”

The day was created to call for attention to hate crimes committed against sex workers and to remember all lives of sex workers lost to violence all over the world.

Early this month, the Constitutional Court declared sections 168 (1) (c) and 168(1) (d) of the Penal Code Act null and void.

The provisions are parts of the offence of being a ‘rogue and vagabond’ which are routinely used by law enforcement officers to arrest and persecute the poor and marginalised people, including sex workers, and sexual minorities.