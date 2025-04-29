19 Ugandans set for repatriation, over 30 await rescue from Myanmar scam rings

The Thai government is set to repatriate 19 Ugandans who were trafficked and held in cyber scam centres in Myanmar for over a year, Uganda’s ambassador to Thailand confirmed on Tuesday.

Ms Betty Bigombe told Monitor that the group will depart Bangkok aboard Ethiopian Airlines on April 30 and is expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport on May 1.

“These Ugandans have endured over 13 months of harrowing experiences in online scam centres,” said Ms Bigombe. “We are glad 19 are finally returning home.”

She added that at least 37 more Ugandans remain stranded in Myanmar and that efforts are ongoing in collaboration with Thai and Myanmar authorities to secure their release.

“The deportation process is guided by procedures between Myanmar and Thailand,” she said.

She added: “Once victims are rescued, they undergo verification before being handed over to Thai officials, who then liaise with embassies to facilitate their return.”

Ms Bigombe called on the Ugandan government to offer psychosocial and economic reintegration for returnees to help them rebuild their lives after enduring forced labour and mistreatment.

Opposition MP Muwada Nkunyingi, the shadow minister for foreign affairs, urged the government to intensify rescue efforts for those still detained.

“I have received numerous distress calls from the stranded Ugandans. They complain of poor health and living conditions and fear they may be abandoned despite having completed most of the paperwork,” he said on Tuesday.

Nkunyingi accused the Ugandan Embassy in Malaysia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of delaying the process.

“They are worried that if not rescued soon, they could be stuck for several more months, with many reporting illness and abuse,” he said.

Background

Human traffickers often lure young Ugandans with false promises of lucrative jobs in Thailand. Once there, many are smuggled across borders into Myanmar, where they are forced to work in cyber scam operations under threats, long hours, and without pay.

In March, nine Ugandans were repatriated from similar centres, leaving over 50 behind.

Anti-trafficking advocates have urged greater public awareness and government oversight to protect Ugandans seeking work abroad.