19-year-old man drugged, robbed of Shs7m in Ntungamo

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

A 19-year-old man who had travelled to Ntungamo Town to buy a motorcycle on Monday morning only found himself at a hospital bed on Tuesday morning after being recovered by friends from a lodge where he was drugged by criminals and all his money and possessions taken away.

Michael Beinomugisha, a mechanic at Kakukuru/ Rwenanura Town Council said:‘‘I withdrew the money from the village association account at Post Bank with aid of the Rwamunaba Village chairperson, Mr Benard Ngabirano who later went back home as I waited for friends who would guide me to buy the motorcycle.’’

However as Beinomugisha was riding through Ntungamo Town, he met a woman and a man who asked him to ride them to centenary Bank where they wanted to change their dollars.

On reaching the bank, they however came out saying the bank could not help.

“When they came out, the girl told me she was weak and wanted a place where she could rest. She asked me to take her to a lodge. I took her to Singa foundation guest house where she booked in. she later called asking me to take her from the lodge. I found her with a male friend and they offered me a drink. Here, I had Shs7m in my pockets. When I woke up, I was told am sleeping in a clinic,” Beinomugisha said.

He says he met the two in the centre of the town after dropping Mr Ngabirano at a ‘boda-boda’ stage. At a charge of Shs1, 000, he transported the duo to centenary bank, waited outside for them before he took them to the lodge where they exchanged contacts.

Advertisement

“The girl told me she worked with Airtel and his male friend had so much money including dollars. I could not suspect they would steal mine since they had theirs. I was also not quaking since I am used to carrying large sums of money, I buy motorcycles for my fellows normally,” he explained.

Mr Onesmus Ariho, a friend said they kept calling Beinomugisha’s phone contact from 10:00am but it was off until 7:00pm. When they failed to get him, they also reported to police that started looking for him.

Meanwhile, when the phone went through, the lodge management picked and said Mr Beinomugisha was unconscious in a room at the facility.

He was carried to Ntungamo Municipal clinic where he gained consciousness on Tuesday morning.

Mr Beinomugisha’s Infnix Hot 7 phone was taken but he was left with a small phone and a sim card.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Meantime, Ntungamo District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Robert Nagolo noted that such ‘‘incidences are becoming common with some victims of the robberies killed.’’

Last month, a primary school teacher was killed and his body dumped at Omungyenyi swamp after he was allegedly robbed of cash he had withdrawn from the bank.

Also Ntungamo Town medic, Dr Triphon Mugisha was robbed of Shs5m in Ntungamo town centre. Only a car the criminals were driving in was impounded.