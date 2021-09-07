19-year-old Sheillah Naudo crowned miss tourism Busoga

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Ms Sheillah Naudo Allen, 19, has been crowned miss tourism Busoga in a scientific ceremony conducted on Sunday.

Ms Naudo who holds a certificate holder in Medical Laboratory Technology faced tight competition from Ms Priscilla Dhamuzungu, 18, and Ms Doreen Walusimbi.

Ms Dhamuzungu is a first-year student at Makerere University pursuing Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences, while Ms Walusimbi holds a diploma in fashion design.

Ms Naudo said she will focus on bringing to an end the teenage pregnancies that are surging in the sub-region.

"I feel the pain for our fellow young school-going girls carrying pregnancies instead of being busy studying. The worst part of it is some being forced into early marriages by their greedy parents. I will start on that note," she said.

Ms Naudo said through the various youths' platforms within Busoga and outside, her team will be homes trying to sensitize girls and parents on the importance of girl-child education.

Advertisement

The Busoga Kingdom Tourism Minister Ms Hellen Namutamba warned the queens against indulging in sexual activities because the people are expecting a lot from them.

"From today your lifestyles are going to change right from the way you walk, eat, talk and answer phone calls because you are going to be ambassadors to market the beauty of the Busoga Kingdom and the tourism activities," she said.

The queens are going to be presented to the Kyabazinga for blessings on September 13 during the 7th coronation anniversary celebrations at Igenge Palace.

The Busoga Kingdom last crowned the tourism queens in 2018 and was unable to choose new ones due to the outbreak of coronavirus.