2,000 dogs vaccinated against rabies in greater Kabale 

A recent dog vaccination exercise in the districts of Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga has seen over 2,000 dogs vaccinated against rabies, in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease to humans.

The exercise, funded by the Mission Rabies project and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), aimed to vaccinate 2,500 dogs in total.

Dr Frederic Lohor, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Mission Rabies, explained that the districts were selected due to their proximity to international borders and national parks, making them high-risk areas for rabies.

"We have vaccinated about 2,000 dogs so far, and we expect to reach our target of 2,500 by the end of the exercise on Saturday. The objective is to prevent the spread of rabies, as 99 per cent of cases are spread by infected dogs," he said.

Dr Angella Anyongire, Kabale District Veterinary Officer, noted that while some dog owners failed to participate, the exercise is crucial in reducing the risk of rabies.

"We register between 8 and 20 cases of dog bites per month, and have recorded five cases of rabies since July last year. We appeal to all dog owners to participate in such exercises to reduce the risk of rabies," she said.

Dr Flavia Nakanjako, Rabies Focal Person and Senior Veterinary Officer at MAAIF, emphasized the importance of the vaccination exercise in fighting against rabies in Uganda.