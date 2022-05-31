2,000 pilgrims arrive in Kampala after trekking 300km from Fort Portal

The momentum among the 2,000 pilgrims from Fort Portal Diocese was high after they stepped at Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Busega on Tuesday morning.

By the time of publishing this story, the pilgrims had set off for their final journal to Namugogo Martyrs Shrine after enduring a 303-kilometer trek ahead of the Martyrs Day celebration this Friday [June 3].

The pilgrims started their trek on May 23 after Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese flagged them off.

While in Busega earlier today, Fr Titus Winyi, the chairman of pilgrims committee, said, "We are organizing to welcome over 2,000 pilgrims from our diocese of Fort Portal who have been walking since last week. We have met them at Busega today and shall walk together with band led by our Bishop and others leaders up to Namugongo.”

The pilgrims were 700 when they started the journey but the number has since increased to about 2,000, the highest number ever from Fort Portal.

Mr Adolf Kamara, the president Uganda Martyrs guild for Fort Portal diocese, said in the previous years between 400 and 700 pilgrims would trek to Namugongo but the number has since grown this year.

Fort Portal Diocese last animated Martyrs Day celebrations in 1997 when it was still under leadership of Bishop Paul Kalanda.

The devoted pilgrims had several stopover points since they were flagged off. These include Kaihura, Rwibaale, Kibuye, Mubende NTC, Kiganda, Kiyinda Mityana diocese, Nswanjere and Busenga.

At every stopover, they would first rest and wash their clothes, eat food and rest before proceeding the next day. A team of medical personnel from Red Cross accompanied the pilgrims throughout the journey.

Security operatives also escorted the pilgrims from Fort Portal up to Namugongo both during the day and night, as they covered 30 to 50 kilometers on a daily basis.

Mr Joseph Buyiza, one of the pilgrims from the Town parish of Fort Portal said he converted from Islam during Easter and therefore this is his first time to make pilgrimage.