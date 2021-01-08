2.7m Kampala, Wakiso residents to get free nets

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

With effect from January 10, 2021, villages in Kampala and Wakiso district are to receive insecticide treated mosquito nets as the ministry of health winds up the mass distribution exercise this year.

The assistant commissioner health services in charge of Malaria control, Dr Jimmy Opigo, said the distribution should have happened earlier during the fourth wave of mass mosquito net distribution but it was swapped with one of the Northern districts which were affected by floods and needed them more urgently.

He said the mass distribution of nets which was supposed to happen a bit earlier, was delayed by two months due to the delay caused by COVID-19 and delay of the shipping from Mombasa.

The nets will be kept at sub county stores from where they will be transferred to different parishes where people can easily access them.

To ensure a thorough distribution, the leaders are to engage in the registering of every household to ensure two people in each household get a net.

According to Daniel Kyabayinze Yafeesi, an epidemiologist, this exercise will be done fast to avoid clashing with elections.

“We will use more people to help with the distribution so that we conclude 24hrs before the election time,” Kyabayinze said.

This gives the exercise at least three days to have covered all the said districts.

In this wave, 1, 147, 019 nets will be given to an estimated population of 2,492, 711 people in Kampala district and 1, 566, 949 nets will be distributed to an estimated population of 3, 225, 945 people in Wakiso district.



