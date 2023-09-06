2 OPM officials remanded over Shs689m tender bribe 

Two officials from the office of the Prime Minister (OPM) were yesterday charged over alleged corruption.

The duo, who are accused of receiving bribes of up to Shs689m in exchange for influencing the awarding of tenders, were sent to Luzira prison.

The officials are Mr Dathan Nuwagaba Kahima, 37, the project engineering officer under the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP), and Ms Pamela Besigye, 45, the district engineering assistant under the same DRDIP project.

The OPM officials, who were jointly charged with two businessmen, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe and denied the allegations levied against them.

IGG crackdown

The group had spent the previous night at Central Police Station in Kampala after being apprehended by the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

The OPM officials will be brought back to court today to have their bail application considered.

Mr Rogers Kinobe, the supervisor for prosecutions at the IGG, is expected to convince the court today to issue criminal summons for the two businessmen who are still on the run.

Under count one of corruption, the prosecution alleges that Mr Nuwagaba between February 2021 and June 2022, while performing his duties, indirectly received a total gratification of more than Shs689m from various companies/persons as a reward for recommending them for various tenders/contracts for execution of works and services under the the DRDIP project in OPM.

In a lone count of corruption against Ms Besigye, the IGG claims that between February 2021 and June 2022, while performing her duties, she allegedly participated as an accomplice in the solicitation and receipt of gratification of more than Shs689m from various companies/persons awarded the tender for orks and services under the DRDIP project in OPM.

Under the alternative corruption count, Ms Besigye is accused of having provided information relating to tenders to bidders, for performing works under the DRDIP with the motive of enabling them to obtain tenders from OPM.

Questionable deposits

Under count three of bribery of a public official, one of the businessmen is accused of depositing Shs190m on an account in Centenary Bank, Mapeera branch, as a reward to officials employed under the DRIDP project for aiding the award of tenders/contracts.

Likewise, the other businessman is accused of depositing Shs15m on another account number at Centenary Bank, Mapeera branch, as another reward to officials employed under the DRDIP in the OPM.