20,000 households get access to clean water in Lyantonde, Kalungu

At least 22,000 households in Lyantonde and Kalungu districts are now accessing clean and safe water, thanks to the Safe Water Project implemented by Sustainable Climate Impact Fund (SCIF) and Water Aid Uganda.

In the past year, the project has repaired over 17 non-functional boreholes and is establishing 43 additional safe water points in the two districts.

This is followed a survey the two organisations carried out in the districts of Lwengo, Kyotera, Masaka, Sembabule, Lyantonde, Kiryandongo, Kalungu, Nakasongola and Wakiso where they identified Lyantonde and Kalungu as the most affected by water shortage.

State Minister for Water, Aisha Ssekindi, emphasised the importance of maintaining the water sources.

"It is our responsibility to maintain the water sources in case of minor technical issues that require less than Shs150000. We shouldn't wait for the government,” she said while handing over two motorcycles and tool boxes to mandated mechanics in Kalungu and Lyantonde in Masaka City on Thursday.

Ms Ssekindi applauded SCIF for training village water user committees and leaders in the two beneficiary districts to ensure maintenance and protection of the water sources on behalf of the communities.

Water Aid Regional Technical Adviser, Godfrey Arinaitwe Sentume, noted that 19.2 million people in Uganda lack access to clean water near their homes.

“This means that more Ugandans trek long distances to access clean water, the safe water project is a game changer in communities,” he said.

SCIF Operations Director, Ola Bankole, said the project aligns with seven Sustainable Development Goals and contributes to Uganda's target of providing clean water and improved sanitation for all by 2030.

“The refurbished and installed boreholes will greatly enhance access to clean water, thereby reducing waterborne diseases and diarrhea, while improving air quality and related health outcomes,” he said.