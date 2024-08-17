20,000 pupils in Bukedi fail to complete primary school

A survey conducted by Citizen Initiative for Democracy and Development (CIDD-Ug) has revealed that more than 20,000 pupils from the four districts that make up Bukedi Sub-region failed to complete the 2015-2022 primary school cycle.

The survey findings conducted in the districts of Budaka, Kibuku, Pallisa and Butebo, indicated that a total of 11,093 boys and 11,036 girls failed to complete the education cycle.

While presenting the report at Budaka District headquarters last weekend, Mr Francis Okiror, the director of research and development at CIDD-Ug, said leaders at both national and local level should worry about the figures.

“This means a high number of children are dropping out of school despite the government support to keep them there through Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE),” he said.

He explained that about 38 percent (8,590) of the affected children are from Pallisa District.

“Out of these, 4,321 are boys and 4,269 girls. About 28 percent of the children are from Budaka District, where 3,226 are boys and 2,982 girls,” he said.

The finding also indicated that 20 percent of the children are from Kibuku District, of which 2,101 are boys and 2,358 are girls.

At least 14 percent of the affected children are from Butebo District, out of which 1,535 are boys and 1,727 girls.

The national noncompletion rate, according to the report, showed that 55 percent of children in Uganda who enrolled in Primary One in 2015 did not complete the primary cycle in 2022.

“Kibuku District achieved the purpose of UPE through retention of more than half of the children at school during the cycle under review,” Mr Okiror, said.

He added that there is a need to design strategies to enable children complete the basic education cycle, especially girls.

“The inspectors of schools should continuously task head teachers on records management. The districts should also formulate a regional tracking mechanism to trace and register all children who have dropped out of school and also enact an ordinance to fight rampant drop out of pupils,” he said.

The Budaka District Education Officer, , Mr Paul Higenyi, said several factors contribute to school dropouts in the district, among them early marriages.

“There is still a negative perception by parents towards education and this partly contributes to learners dropping out of schools,” he said.

The Kibuku District Secretary for Education and Health, Mr Augustine Moleka Majanga, said domestic violence also forces children to drop out of school.

Mr Majanga also noted the difficulty in accessing some schools, thereby leading to school dropouts.

The Kibuku District Education Officer, Ms Sarah Kagoye, acknowledged the challenge, saying early marriages and poverty are some of the reasons children are not staying in school.

“We are trying to come up with a comprehensive tracking mechanism to establish the major root cause of learners failing to complete the education cycle. This will help us to address those gaps,”Ms Kagoye said.