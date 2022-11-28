20,000 students sit for allied health exams

The number of students slated to sit for the Allied Health examinations, which kick off today, has doubled to more than 20,000 due to the Covid-19 backlog.

The executive secretary of the Uganda Allied Health Examination Board (UAHEB), Mr Joseph Angodua, said a total of 20,570 health workers will sit today’s examinations from 215 examination centres.

The board has in previous years been conducting examinations for 10,000 students.

Mr Angodua told journalists during the briefing of the heads of invigilators at their offices in Kyambogo, Kampala, at the weekend that they expect the backlog to be cleared next year.

“Following the closure of all learning institutions for two years, a number of students did not sit for their examinations. We have been conducting examinations five times a year to ensure that we clear the backlog,” he said

More resources

According to Mr Angodua, the increased number of students called for more resources.

A total of 1,860 officials have been recruited to monitor the examinations, including scouts, examiners, invigilators, coordinators and supervisors.

The UAHEB chairperson, Ms Rose Nassali, asked the examiners to be vigilant to avoid malpractice. Ms Nassali said the board resolved to summon the invigilators to appear before the examination committee alongside students who will be caught cheating.

“The students are aware. Once they catch you cheating either by smuggling unauthorised materials in the examination rooms or entering with a mobile phone, all your examinations will be cancelled,” Ms Nassali said.