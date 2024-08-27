20 anti-EACOP protesters remanded

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court has remanded 20 protesters who were arrested on August 27 during a demonstration against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

These, who included project affected persons (PAPs) and youths were arraigned before Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba, who read to them their case of “common nuisance.”

Prosecution stated that the accused marched on streets of Kampala with placards and banners, causing annoyance, obstruction and inconvenience. The accused unanimously pleaded not guilty.

After hearing the submission of the defence lawyers led by Kato Tumusiime of Banturaki & Co. Advocates, the magistrate remanded the suspects to Luzira Prison untill September 3, when they will be returning for bail hearing.

Speaking to reporters after the court session, Tumusiime said they were called abruptly thus could not manage to apply for bail.

“On September 3, we shall come prepared with our sureties to bail our clients,” he added,

One of the remanded activists, Bob Barigye, chanted “Stop EACOP” as they departed court, vowing not to heed to what he described as “intimidation.”

On Monday, the 20 accused were arrested as they aimed to march to the energy ministry to deliver an anti-EACOP petition.

EACOP is a 1443km heated pipeline that will be constructed from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania- to transport crude oil starting next year.

It is being constructed by four partners including Total Energies owning 62 per cent shares, China National Oil Company (Cnooc) [8 per cent], Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation owning 15 per cent shares each.

In Uganda it is passing through 10 districts of; Hoima, Kikube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo, and Kyotera, 27 Sub-counties, three Town Councils and 171 villages.