20 arrested over prostitution in Mbale City

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Mbale City are holding 20 women suspected to have engaged in illicit commercial sex.

The suspects who are being held at Mbale Central Police station were on Monday night rounded up at one of the lodges at Nkokonjeru terrace, Mbale City, in an operation to crackdown on the vice.

The arrest came after some of the sex workers reportedly robbed a man of his phone and money at around 8pm.

Mr Ararat Kato,the officer In-charge of Mbale Central Police station who commanded the operation, confirmed the arrest.

He said many sex workers are engaging in robbery and theft.

"We have been receiving complaints about these sex workers that they rob people. We decided to arrest them so that they can face the law,"Mr Kato said.

Advertisement

Mr Kato said the sex workers connive with thugs to terrorize people at night.

The arrests of sex workers comes only days after Parliament passed a law that criminalizes prostitution (selling and buying sex both criminalized).

The sexual offence penalties act was enacted by Parliament last week and now awaits President Museveni's approval.

A detective at Mbale Central Police station told Daily Monitor that many men were party to the illegal sex business.

However, one of the prostitutes told police officers that many women have resorted to prostitution to make ends meet after being neglected by their husbands and parents.

"We have resorted to this work as the only survival mechanism to feed our children. We request police to help us, “she pleaded with police officers.

Instead, Police have repeatedly warned that they will rid Mbale City of sex workers.

Police also say they have information that several married men have abandoned their wives and children and are now spending lives with the prostitutes.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com