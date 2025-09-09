20 referral hospitals to get new machines to curb newborn and maternal deaths

The Ministry of Health has announced that 20 regional and national referral hospitals will soon be equipped with modern technology to address critical gaps in neonatal and maternal healthcare.

The new equipment, which includes 150 Vayu Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and 10 point-of-care ultrasound devices, will also be distributed to Health Centre IVs and general hospitals. The initiative is part of government efforts to reduce the country’s high rates of newborn and maternal deaths.

CPAP is a non-invasive respiratory support system used for newborns with breathing difficulties. It delivers a constant flow of air and oxygen at a set pressure to keep the baby’s airways and tiny air sacs open.

The portable point-of-care ultrasound devices, fitted with artificial intelligence, will help health workers scan pregnant mothers more accurately and interpret results with greater ease.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, said the new equipment will play a vital role in preventing deaths and complications among newborns, especially blindness caused by unregulated oxygen use.

“When you look at our statistics, we have not gotten to where we want to be. We are still losing a number of neonates. And we now want to focus on the newborn,” Dr Atwine said.

“We want to make sure that at all levels, up to the Health Centre IVs, we have fully functional Neonatal Care Units. It may not be fully equipped because we don't have all that it takes, but we want to see that any newborn at Health Centre IV or III who has complications, we are able to do some basic intervention to save their life,” she added.

The donation, made by Nicosam Healthcare in partnership with Hatch Technologies and supported by funds from the Gates Foundation, is expected to significantly improve neonatal care.

“These CPAP machines that have a special design will also reduce newborn retinopathy (eye damage). Sometimes children in neonatal units are put on oxygen without regulation, which has toxicity on the retina. You save their lives, they don’t die, but then they develop blindness,” Dr Atwine explained.

She also reminded health workers that under World Health Organisation guidelines, every pregnant woman must have an ultrasound scan. Uganda, she said, continues to register around 189 maternal deaths per 100,000 deliveries, while nearly 200,000 babies are born preterm each year with complications that require specialised interventions.

While handing over the equipment at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala, Mr David Obluk, the Managing Director of Nicosam Healthcare, said they will work with the Ministry to train health workers on how to use the new machines.

“We’ve donated 10 point-of-care ultrasounds, which are complete ultrasounds for general body imaging that will be used in Health Centre IVs and district hospitals around Uganda,” Mr Obluk said. “We’ve also given about 150 CPAP machines to help save babies in hospitals. So we’re directly working with the Ministry of Health to provide solutions for newborn care.”

Beneficiaries

Dr Richard Mugahi, the Commissioner for Maternal, Reproductive and Child Health at the Ministry, said the CPAP machines will be distributed first to the 16 regional referral hospitals and national referral hospitals, which handle the majority of complicated cases.

“The point-of-care ultrasound scans will go to 10 rural high-volume facilities,” he said. “The beauty about point-of-care ultrasound is that it’s movable. You saw it’s using a tablet and a probe, so it’s the latest technology of being able to get a picture, and we are going to train our own workers, the midwives, to do this.

“And if you have a challenge interpreting, you can send that picture by WhatsApp or electronically to someone in Kampala, and they interpret and give you the answer,” he added.



