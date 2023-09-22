20 Ugandans to receive corrective surgeries at C-Care

Twenty Ugandans are slated to undergo corrective surgeries from October 13 to 16 through the collaborative efforts of C-Care, formerly known as International Hospital Kampala (IHK), and Egypt's Andalusia medical facility.

This initiative will bring the total number of surgeries to 27 between September and October. The first seven surgeries were conducted last week and ended on September 20.

The selection of these 20 individuals followed consultations for corrective surgeries conducted at the C-Care Plastic Surgery Clinic in Kampala.

Dr Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care (IHK), expressed her appreciation for the successful camp and the collaboration between C-Care and Andalusia.

She said, "Through such partnerships, we now possess the capability to offer efficient world-class surgical procedures to Ugandans, saving patients millions of shillings in travel and accommodation expenses abroad."

Dr William Lubega, a Plastic Surgeon at C-Care Uganda, lauded this initiative and emphasised that the success of the first plastic surgery camp underscores the fact that Ugandans do not necessarily need to travel abroad for procedures that can be performed locally.

He said, "With a well-equipped operating theater and expert professionals, Ugandans can now access international-quality, yet affordable, plastic surgical services within their home country."

He further noted that while most individuals seeking such procedures were previously referred overseas, the situation is improving. Patients no longer need to travel abroad for procedures that C-Care can perform here in Uganda.

Building on the triumph of the inaugural Plastic Surgery Camp, C-Care and Andalusia Egypt plan to host another camp in October 2023, extending the opportunity for more Ugandans to access cost-effective plastic surgery healthcare.

During consultations with the surgeons from C-Care and Andalusia Egypt, patients received advice on a range of corrective or cosmetic surgery procedures, including keloid removal, testicular cancer removal, body contouring, liposuction, lipofilling, varicocele (the enlargement of veins within the loose scrotal skin), cleft lip correction, kidney stone removal, urology, and abdominoplasty (a cosmetic surgical procedure to enhance the shape and appearance of the abdomen).

C-Care Uganda, the country's largest private healthcare network, has partnered with Andalusia, a renowned specialist private healthcare provider in Egypt, to successfully conduct a one-week plastic surgery camp in Uganda.