200 police chiefs kept in acting posts for 5 years

Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola (3rd left) and other police officers bid farewell to retired police officers at the police headquarters in Naguru on November 5. PHOTO/FILE

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The police force last held promotions in February 2016 under the leadership of Gen Kale Kayihura.
  • At least 200 senior police officers have served in acting capacities for more than five straight years without being confirmed in their posts or promoted. 

At least 200 senior police officers have served in acting capacities for more than five straight years without being confirmed in their posts or promoted. 

