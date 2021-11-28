200 police chiefs kept in acting posts for 5 years

At least 200 senior police officers have served in acting capacities for more than five straight years without being confirmed in their posts or promoted.

The officers of much lower ranks replaced several senior police officers, who have since retired but had served in critical positions as directors, deputy directors, commissioners in charge of departments and units.

The police force last held promotions in February 2016 under the leadership of Gen Kale Kayihura, who was relieved of his duties in March 2018. Gen Kayihura was the longest serving IGP, having been appointed in 2005, and reappointed in May 2017.

Gen Kayihura was replaced by his deputy Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, with Brig Sabiiti Muzeyi, the former head of Military Police, as deputy.

Sources, who sit on the police promotions board told Sunday Monitor that when Gen Kayihura was sacked from the police, there were senior officers who were not active in the police service, but IGP Ochola brought them back into acting positions.

The sources said: “In the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, there are more than 40 senior officers who have been in acting positions for more than three years, among them are regional criminal investigations officers who are at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), a lower rank for the offices they occupy.”

The appointment of the above officers in acting positions followed the retirement of senior police officers who were at the rank of Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGP), senior commissioners of police, and commissioners of police.

When asked why the anomaly has not been addressed, police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said: “Why do you now talk about the promotion before it has come out? That would be speculative, but once the promotion list comes out, we shall explain.”

“If you go back to the last promotion of other ranks, we explained the process that was used at that level. The same will apply when the promotion list of gazetted officers comes out. We don’t want issues of speculation, let the promotion come then we shall take you through how the Promotions Board arrived at the last selection. If you write the story, it will generate debate for nothing, the Promotions Board has concluded the first batch of inspectorates and below, they are now working on the batch of gazetted officers,” he said.

In his four years as the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ochola has promoted 3,097 subordinate officers, to various ranks of Inspector of Police, (IP), Assistant Inspector of Police, (AIP) Sergeant (Sgt) and Corporal (Cpl).

Among the promoted officers were 2,566 male, and 531 female.

In November 2019, the Police Council resolved to resume promotions, with more than 500 senior police officers earmarked for elevation in the first quarter of 2020 but this did not happen.

Process of promotion

The police officers fill appraisal forms from their respective units.

The forms are first accessed by their respective supervisors from the officer in charge to the regional police commander.

The regional police commander approves them and forwards to police headquarters for further management before two committees responsible for the promotion of other ranks and gazetted officers.

The committee scrutinizes the forms and sends the names to the police Promotions Board headed by the IGP for final considerations.

Rank, name and acting position

Commissioner of police Lawrence Niwabiine Director traffic directorate

Senior Commissioner Richard Edyegu director Logistics

Superintendent Andrew Mubiru director Forensic science

Senior Commissioner of police Charles Birungi director Interpol

Commissioner of police Felix Baryamwisaki director ICT

Senior Commissioner of police James Ocaya director Research and planning

Superintendent Muhumuza Benard commander criminal investigations department at Kampala metropolitan police

ASs. Superintendent Mwebaze David community liaison officer Kampala metropolitan police

Superintendent Topher Gimei General Crimes Desk

Superintendent Agaba Monday Commissioner homicide department

Superintendent Tinka Zarugaba Narcotics department

Superintendent Henry Mugumya Commissioner Political and electoral offences department

Ass. Superintendent Henry Kaiza Cyber investigations department

Ass. Superintendent Tawu Bumali anti-corruption and economic department