2019 was the warmest year since 1950 – report

Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has revealed that 2019 was the warmest year on record since 1950.

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The southern and western parts of the country were found to be warming up faster than other regions, the report states.
  • Mr Isaac Mugume, the director in-charge of forecasting services at UNMA, said the general warming trend observed in the last five years brought serious implications to both individuals and to the economy at large.

The other warm years were 2009, 2017, 2016, and 2015.
This information was disclosed in a report titled, ‘The State of Climate of Uganda in 2019, data,’ which was released yesterday by Mr David Elweru, the acting executive director of UNMA, at a media briefing in Kampala.

