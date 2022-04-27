2021 campaign cash haunts Nakaseke NRM leaders

A section of ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and mobilisers in Nakaseke have tasked the district party executive to give accountability for the Shs580m million donated by well wishers to be used in the 2021 General Election.

Party members said the district party executive has failed to disclose and brief senior party officials and mobilisers about the donation and expenditure of the cash.

“We are doing a disservice to our own party if we fail to be transparent on issues that demand accountability. Some of us were part of the group that went and lobbied for the funding from friends of Nakaseke. When the executive received the Shs580m, nobody came out to inform us about the accountability. The misinformation and rumour surrounding the Shs580m donation is working against the mobilisation efforts,” Ms Sarah Najjuma, the Nakaseke District Woman MP, said in an interview on Monday.

Mr David Kamya, a party mobiliser, said: “When our people hear about issues of un-explained expenditures and people that act suspiciously on party matters, they get demoralised and fail to mobilise for the party.”

Mr Kamya said the party performed poorly during the 2021 General Election and yet the district is deemed to be the NRM cradle land.

“We secured 58 percent support at the presidential election. Our people demand transparency and accountability. Some of the district NRM officials and mobilisers are just learning for the first time about the Shs580m cash. Transparency and accountability are key issues that will strengthen the NRM party support in Nakaseke,” Mr Kamya said.

The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, at the weekend tasked the Nakaseke District NRM party executive not to ignore concerns of the party members, but ensure that the members are furnished with accountability for the different government and party activities executed in the district.

“Nakaseke District is blessed to have friends, including the Kapeeka Industrial Park, that are greatly supporting the different development activities. Accountability and transparency are key issues that the Nakaseke NRM executive should try to resolve. Transparency and service delivery are key indicators of progress. We now demand that the party executive organises a district party conference next month to discuss issues affecting the mobilisation strategies,” he advised.