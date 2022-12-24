2022 review: Fees hikes rock education sector

The Education sector fully reopened on January 10 after a 19-month hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government closed education institutions in March 2020 as part of the pandemic curbs. Some of the institutions were partially reopened in October 2020 to allow for mostly examinations before a total lockdown was imposed in June 2021.

The announcement that the sector was reopening was music to the ears of parents and actors in the education sector. Nobody was, however, prepared for the bumpy ride that fees hikes, high food prices, strikes and financial hardships lay ahead.

Financial difficulties

As of August 2021, 73,240 education institutions owed banks at least Shs1.2 trillion, which cast dark clouds over the future of 15 million learners and 548,182 teachers.

Ms Christine Sendawula, the Kyankwanzi District Woman MP, tabled a motion calling for government intervention in the form of a relief fund or revolving fund that could provide low interest loans.

“The economic shock of the Covid-I9 pandemic has placed private education schools under significant financial stress due to accumulated bank loans, which were acquired primarily to finance school-related developments and operations,” she told the House.

The interventions did not come. Finance minister Matia Kasaija instead advised school owners to sell some of their assets and pay.

“For owners of private schools, I don’t have any solution for them because I don’t have enough money to do what the country wants me to do. If you have another property, sell that property save your school,” he advised, adding, “If you don’t have another property, go to your bank and negotiate, but if you went and borrowed from moneylenders, those ones I don’t control them.”

The junior Finance minister advised the schools to instead apply for loans under the Shs200 billion fund that the government had set aside for small and medium scale businesses.

“We must recognise that everybody has been affected; the SMEs that come to our office crying are not even from the education sector, so there is pressure from everywhere and everybody is demanding for financial assistance,” Mr Amos Lugoloobi said.

High commodity prices

As if the debt burden was not bad enough, as the second term was drawing to a close schools found themselves having to grapple with high prices of food and increased utility bills—a situation precipitated by skyrocketing inflation.

The cost of items such as posho and beans that are a staple in the schools’ feeding programmes shot through the roof. The cost of a kilogramme of maize flour shot from Shs1,800 to Shs4,000; that of beans from Shs2,500 to Shs3,000; that of sugar from Shs2,500 to Shs4,000; and a litre of cooking oil from Shs6,000 to Shs9500.

During the same period, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), blaming, among others, high fuel prices and depreciation of the shilling against the dollar, announced a six percent increment in water tariffs. Schools require huge amounts of water for cooking, bathing and maintenance of toilets and buildings. Some form of government intervention was required, but it was never forthcoming.

“I am not aware of any ministry position. I am not aware of any Ministry of Education or government response for the education sector. I am not aware of any discussions or proposals being made to have the cost of utilities reduced,” Mr Dennis Mugimba, the spokesperson of the ministry, said back then.

Schools eventually passed the bill onto parents and guardians, with student fees for term three increasing.

Striking teachers

In June, the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) called a nationwide teachers’ strike to protest the government’s decision to increase the salaries of teachers of science subjects by more than 300 percent. Unatu took exception to the fact that teachers of the arts and humanities went empty-handed.

Science teachers’ salaries were increased from Shs1.2 million to Shs4 million for degree holders and from Shs950,000 to Shs3 million for diploma holders. The salaries of arts teachers remained the same at Shs1,080,000 for a degree holder and Shs795,000 for diploma holders.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the Secretary General of Unatu, described the increment as discriminatory and a possible source of conflict since the different set of teachers taught “the same class, same workload, and [operated in the] same working environment.”

The government, however, stuck to its guns. A three-week strike was called off after President Museveni met the teachers at Kololo Independence Gardens on July 5.

Grim year

The spectre of the pandemic continued to hang over programmes of schools across the better part of 2022. Visitations days, academic days and other forms of visits from parents were for one hardly allowed during the first term.

Whereas there was a semblance of normalcy during the second term, the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in October led to a decision by the Ministry of Education and Sports to suspend visitation days, sports days and leavers’ parties.

To cap a rather grim year, a number of students are reported to have taken their lives. These are reported to have resorted to suicide after being overwhelmed by an academic calendar that packed so much within such a constricted period.