2024 is a year of proper choices, says bishop

South Ankole Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has asked Christians to make proper choices in the New Year 2024 so as not lose track of their lives.

Speaking during the New Year Anglican service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate, Bishop Ahimbisibwe said making mixed choices leads to backsliding and temptations that make humanity disgraceful.

“Even when selecting seeds for planting, we ought to select a good breed of seed, a breed that has no mixed colors, because mixed colors attract low prices. God wants us to make good choices and that is when he can also choose us,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

He added: “We must make proper choices in our families, at our jobs, in government, in church so we can make our lives shine. Even in church we have ministers who are poor choices, this is a year to make things straight.”

‘Maintain family peace’

Meanwhile, Christians across Uganda’s Busoga Region have been urged to make 2024 a year of productivity and peace in the family.

Clergymen in the area called on locals to aim at guaranteeing food security as they also seek God’s blessings and interventions.

The call was made by Rev Fr Anthony Ssemadaali, the Chaplain Kamuli Mission Hospital and Midwifery School during the New Year mass at Kamuli Catholic Parish Church on Monday.

“Without food security, there is no peace and people should heed Gods call for working for a living,” he remarked.

“Let 2024 be a year of food security, family peace and productivity to merit God’s Blessings and providence,” the priest added.

Christians depart Kamuli Catholic Parish after New Year mass in Kamuli District on January 1, 2024. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Father Ssemadaali urged families to ensure zero domestic violence which he says breeds poor parenting, loss of productivity and affects children welfare, upbringing and attention.

‘Witchcraft causing poverty’

Preaching on the eve of 2024, Seeta Victory Church pastor Henry Nyanzi denounced witchcraft as the “cause of poverty in Uganda.”

“In the New Year, let’s turn to God to solve all our needs. No human blood can heal you of any ailment or make you rich,” added the pastor of the church in Mukono District.

Seeta Victory Church Pastor Henry Nyanzi (R) gestures during overnight prayers on the New Year eve in Mukono District on December 31, 2023. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE