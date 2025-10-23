2026 elections: 113 candidates nominated for 10 Kampala MP slots

At least 113 candidates have been nominated to contest for 10 parliamentary seats in Kampala, following the close of the two-day nomination exercise on Thursday evening.

According to Rashid Hasakya, the Kampala Returning Officer, nominations that started on Wednesday attracted a big number of aspirants seeking to represent the capital’s different constituencies in the next Parliament.

“By close of today, we had nominated 67 candidates, and when added to yesterday’s total, the number stands at 113,” Mr Hasakya told journalists shortly after concluding the exercise.

The nominations covered all the ten constituencies across the five divisions of Kampala.

Mr Hasakya said Makindye East recorded the highest number of aspirants with 22, followed by Kampala Central with 15, Makindye West 13, Kawempe South 12, and Nakawa East 12.

Others include Rubaga North 10, Rubaga South 9, Nakawa West 8, Makindye West 8, and Kawempe North 5.

Seven candidates were nominated for the Kampala District Woman MP seat.

“We are finalising the breakdown by political party and independents, which will be released shortly,” Mr Hasakya added.

He said candidates who have not yet submitted their tentative campaign programmes have until Monday, after which the Commission will harmonise schedules to avoid clashes.

“Campaigns for parliamentary candidates will officially begin on November 12, 2025 and close on January 12, 2026,” he said.

Hotly contested divisions

Kampala Central

The Kampala Central seat has drawn several big names, setting the stage for one of the fiercest contests in the city.

Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda, who is running on the NRM ticket for the city's Central parliamentary seat, has been nominated but faces stiff competition from National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya, who is seeking to ride on the party’s dominance in the capital.

Rubongoya said his focus will be on “giving the people of Kampala a representative who listens to them, not one who speaks for the powerful.”

Kabanda, on the other hand, pledged to consolidate ongoing government programmes in the city, saying her re-election “will ensure continuity and service delivery.”

Makindye East

Makindye East attracted the largest number of aspirants, with 22 people eyeing the seat currently held by Derrick Nyeko of NUP.

Kawempe North

In Kawempe North, the race is shaping up as a rematch between the NUP’s Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola and NRM’s Faridah Nambi Kigongo. The constituency has historically been an opposition stronghold, but the ruling party is hoping to make inroads.

Ms Kigongo said her campaign will centre on service delivery.

“Kawempe deserves better health facilities and better roads. That’s what I’m offering,” she said.

Nalukoola, who won a by-election that was later nullified earlier this year, insists he remains the popular choice.

“The people gave me a mandate, and I’m confident they will renew it,” he said after nomination.

Nakawa East and Nakawa West

Both Nakawa East and Nakawa West have also attracted a mix of veteran and youthful contenders. Former MPs Michael Kabaziguruka and Fred Muwema are among those seeking to return, while several newcomers are promising to champion accountability and improved service delivery.

The Kampala nominations were part of the nationwide exercise that the Electoral Commission set for October 22 and 23. The process, which started Wednesday morning, saw hundreds of supporters escort their candidates to the EC offices in Ntinda.

Security was tight but calm throughout the exercise, with police maintaining order as supporters danced, waved party flags, and chanted slogans in support of their preferred candidates.

By Thursday evening, EC officials were packing up nomination forms, marking the official close of the process in Kampala. Mr Hasakya said the final list of nominated candidates would be gazetted in the coming days

“We are satisfied with how the process went. The candidates were cooperative, and there were no major incidents,” he said.

He urged aspirants to focus on issue-based campaigns once the official period kicks off next month.

“We encourage all candidates to engage peacefully and follow the harmonised campaign schedule. The Electoral Commission will continue to guide them throughout the process,” he added.

With nominations now concluded, Kampala braces for a heated campaign season. Analysts say the capital remains the heart of Uganda’s political contest, and its outcome often mirrors national political trends.