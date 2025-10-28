2026 elections: 129 candidates nominated for 31 MP seats in Lango sub-region

A total of 129 candidates have been nominated to contest 31 parliamentary seats across Uganda’s Lango Sub-region as the country gears up for the January 15, 2026 General Election.

According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, Lango has a population of 2,546,118 people, including 1,195,382 males and 1,350,736 females. In 2021, 920,948 voters were registered in the sub-region.

In Lira City, the Electoral Commission has cleared 11 candidates to compete for three seats: City Woman MP and directly-elected legislators in Lira City East and West divisions.

Gender Minister and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag bearer Betty Amongi will challenge NRM’s incumbent and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, as well as Patricia Acheng for the Woman MP seat.

In Lira City East, candidates are James Ocen (UPC), Denis Alyela Omodi (NRM), and independent Isaac Apenyo. In City West, UPC’s incumbent Vincent Shedrick Obong faces Eddy Morris Ogweng (NRM), Denis Blair Odongo Okello, Jimmy Awany, and Dan Okello, all independents.

Dokolo District has 15 nominees. Incumbent Felix Okot Ogong (NRM) seeks to retain Dokolo South, challenged by Vincent Opito (UPC) and Julius Engwau (DP).

In Dokolo North, incumbent Moses Ogwal Goli is running as an independent after losing the NRM ticket to Joseph Jones Ogwal. Other candidates include Geoffrey Ebyeru (NUP), Francis Ojok (UPC), Josephine Acen Atia (Ind), and Alfred Junior Okello (DF).

For Dokolo Woman MP, the contest features Gloria Akullo (DP), Janet Adongo Elau (NRM), Sarah Aguti Nyangkori (UPC, incumbent), Ruth Frances Atala (Ind), Anna Okwir Bung (Ind), and Anna Grace Lalam (FDC).

In Kole District, 14 candidates are in the fray following the nomination conducted between October 22-23, 2025. Kole South sees UPC’s Sam Blic, NRM’s Samuel Opio Acuti, and incumbent Woman MP Judith Alyek (Ind) contesting. Kole South County contenders include incumbent Peter Ocen (UPC), Henry Bonniface Okot (NRM), Bosco Amongole (ANT), Moses Andrew Awany (Ind), Denis Ogweng (Ind), and Emmanuel Omang (NUP).

Kole Woman MP candidates include Sandra Aceng (NRM), Joy Atim Angom (UPC), former MP Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng, Loy Dorothy Akec (Ind), and Janet Auma (Ind).

Lira District has 10 candidates. NRM’s Linda Agnes Auma (incumbent) and UPC’s Florence Ongina Adupa vie for Woman MP. Erute South sees Engola Sam (NRM), incumbent Jonathan Odur (UPC), Dr Peter Ogwang (Ind), and Dr Tonny Opeto (Ind) competing. Erute North includes Patrick Ongom (NRM), incumbent Christine Akello (Ind), Charles Opio Gira (UPC), and Isaac Ojok (FDC).

In Kwania, 11 nominees are vying for county and Woman MP seats, representing NRM, NUP, UPC, FDC, and independent platforms.

Alebtong District has 16 candidates for three seats, including incumbent and Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua (NRM) in Ajuri County, and incumbent Samuel Okwir Odwee (NRM) in Moroto County. Alebtong Woman MP candidates include Caroline Aduku (UPC), Mercy Faith Lakisa (NRM), and incumbents Christine Acen and others running as independents.

In Oyam District, 18 candidates are contesting Oyam County South, North, and Woman MP seats. In Oyam County North, incumbent Dr Eunice Apio Otuku (UPC) faces Willy Omodo Omodo (NRM), Newton Freddy Okello (FDC), David Okullo (NUP), and three independents. Oyam Woman MP contenders include incumbent Santa Alum Ogwang (UPC), Jane Frances Acilo (NRM), and Josephine Alice Etit (Ind).

Other candidates

Name Constituency Party Julius Achon Bua Otuke East NRM Richard Enen Okello Otuke East UPC Dr Collins Oku Oleng Otuke East Ind Lameck Ogwal Otuke East Ind Silvia Akello Otuke East Ind Paul Omara Otuke County NRM Ojok Okello Otuke County UPC Richard Omara Awio Otuke County DF Tonny Opio Otuke County Ind Maxwell Otim Otuke County NUP Grace Abote Otuke Woman MP UPC Susan Jolly Abeja Otuke Woman MP NRM Paska Ogwang Otuke Woman MP DP Rose Mary Akullo Otuke Woman MP Ind Norah Adur Otuke Woman MP Ind Dr Agnes Atim Apea Amolatar Woman MP NRM Janet Auma Okao Amolatar Woman MP UPC Lillian Atala Amolatar Woman MP Ind Dorcus Akome Amolatar Woman MP Ind Felix Adupa Ongwech Kioga County NRM Moses Junior Bitek Okot Kioga County FDC Collins Angwech Otim Kioga County UPC Carlos Opul Kioga County Ind Col (Rtd) Francis Ongia Kioga County Ind Geoffrey Ocen Kioga North UPC Peter Okodo Kioga North NRM Maxwell Akora Apac Municipality UPC Isaac Emma Odongo Apac Municipality NRM Patrick Ocan Apac Municipality Ind Susan Achola Engola Apac Woman MP UPC Betty Engola Apac Woman MP NRM Benard Otim Odoc Maruzi North NRM Nelson Lemba Okello Maruzi North UPC Peter Obong Acuda Maruzi County UPC Moses Opeto Maruzi County NRM