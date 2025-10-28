2026 elections: 129 candidates nominated for 31 MP seats in Lango sub-region
What you need to know:
- NRM, UPC, NUP, FDC and Independents battle for Lango parliamentary seats.
A total of 129 candidates have been nominated to contest 31 parliamentary seats across Uganda’s Lango Sub-region as the country gears up for the January 15, 2026 General Election.
According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, Lango has a population of 2,546,118 people, including 1,195,382 males and 1,350,736 females. In 2021, 920,948 voters were registered in the sub-region.
In Lira City, the Electoral Commission has cleared 11 candidates to compete for three seats: City Woman MP and directly-elected legislators in Lira City East and West divisions.
Gender Minister and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag bearer Betty Amongi will challenge NRM’s incumbent and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, as well as Patricia Acheng for the Woman MP seat.
In Lira City East, candidates are James Ocen (UPC), Denis Alyela Omodi (NRM), and independent Isaac Apenyo. In City West, UPC’s incumbent Vincent Shedrick Obong faces Eddy Morris Ogweng (NRM), Denis Blair Odongo Okello, Jimmy Awany, and Dan Okello, all independents.
Dokolo District has 15 nominees. Incumbent Felix Okot Ogong (NRM) seeks to retain Dokolo South, challenged by Vincent Opito (UPC) and Julius Engwau (DP).
In Dokolo North, incumbent Moses Ogwal Goli is running as an independent after losing the NRM ticket to Joseph Jones Ogwal. Other candidates include Geoffrey Ebyeru (NUP), Francis Ojok (UPC), Josephine Acen Atia (Ind), and Alfred Junior Okello (DF).
For Dokolo Woman MP, the contest features Gloria Akullo (DP), Janet Adongo Elau (NRM), Sarah Aguti Nyangkori (UPC, incumbent), Ruth Frances Atala (Ind), Anna Okwir Bung (Ind), and Anna Grace Lalam (FDC).
In Kole District, 14 candidates are in the fray following the nomination conducted between October 22-23, 2025. Kole South sees UPC’s Sam Blic, NRM’s Samuel Opio Acuti, and incumbent Woman MP Judith Alyek (Ind) contesting. Kole South County contenders include incumbent Peter Ocen (UPC), Henry Bonniface Okot (NRM), Bosco Amongole (ANT), Moses Andrew Awany (Ind), Denis Ogweng (Ind), and Emmanuel Omang (NUP).
Kole Woman MP candidates include Sandra Aceng (NRM), Joy Atim Angom (UPC), former MP Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng, Loy Dorothy Akec (Ind), and Janet Auma (Ind).
Lira District has 10 candidates. NRM’s Linda Agnes Auma (incumbent) and UPC’s Florence Ongina Adupa vie for Woman MP. Erute South sees Engola Sam (NRM), incumbent Jonathan Odur (UPC), Dr Peter Ogwang (Ind), and Dr Tonny Opeto (Ind) competing. Erute North includes Patrick Ongom (NRM), incumbent Christine Akello (Ind), Charles Opio Gira (UPC), and Isaac Ojok (FDC).
In Kwania, 11 nominees are vying for county and Woman MP seats, representing NRM, NUP, UPC, FDC, and independent platforms.
Alebtong District has 16 candidates for three seats, including incumbent and Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua (NRM) in Ajuri County, and incumbent Samuel Okwir Odwee (NRM) in Moroto County. Alebtong Woman MP candidates include Caroline Aduku (UPC), Mercy Faith Lakisa (NRM), and incumbents Christine Acen and others running as independents.
In Oyam District, 18 candidates are contesting Oyam County South, North, and Woman MP seats. In Oyam County North, incumbent Dr Eunice Apio Otuku (UPC) faces Willy Omodo Omodo (NRM), Newton Freddy Okello (FDC), David Okullo (NUP), and three independents. Oyam Woman MP contenders include incumbent Santa Alum Ogwang (UPC), Jane Frances Acilo (NRM), and Josephine Alice Etit (Ind).
Other candidates
Name
Constituency
Party
Julius Achon Bua
Otuke East
NRM
Richard Enen Okello
Otuke East
UPC
Dr Collins Oku Oleng
Otuke East
Ind
Lameck Ogwal
Otuke East
Ind
Silvia Akello
Otuke East
Ind
Paul Omara
Otuke County
NRM
Ojok Okello
Otuke County
UPC
Richard Omara Awio
Otuke County
DF
Tonny Opio
Otuke County
Ind
Maxwell Otim
Otuke County
NUP
Grace Abote
Otuke Woman MP
UPC
Susan Jolly Abeja
Otuke Woman MP
NRM
Paska Ogwang
Otuke Woman MP
DP
Rose Mary Akullo
Otuke Woman MP
Ind
Norah Adur
Otuke Woman MP
Ind
Dr Agnes Atim Apea
Amolatar Woman MP
NRM
Janet Auma Okao
Amolatar Woman MP
UPC
Lillian Atala
Amolatar Woman MP
Ind
Dorcus Akome
Amolatar Woman MP
Ind
Felix Adupa Ongwech
Kioga County
NRM
Moses Junior Bitek Okot
Kioga County
FDC
Collins Angwech Otim
Kioga County
UPC
Carlos Opul
Kioga County
Ind
Col (Rtd) Francis Ongia
Kioga County
Ind
Geoffrey Ocen
Kioga North
UPC
Peter Okodo
Kioga North
NRM
Maxwell Akora
Apac Municipality
UPC
Isaac Emma Odongo
Apac Municipality
NRM
Patrick Ocan
Apac Municipality
Ind
Susan Achola Engola
Apac Woman MP
UPC
Betty Engola
Apac Woman MP
NRM
Benard Otim Odoc
Maruzi North
NRM
Nelson Lemba Okello
Maruzi North
UPC
Peter Obong Acuda
Maruzi County
UPC
Moses Opeto
Maruzi County
NRM