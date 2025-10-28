Hello

2026 elections: 129 candidates nominated for 31 MP seats in Lango sub-region

Supporters attend a rally held by Lira City Woman parliamentary candidate and Gender Minister, Betty Amongi, at Old Akii-Bua Stadium following her nomination on October 22, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • NRM, UPC, NUP, FDC and Independents battle for Lango parliamentary seats. 

A total of 129 candidates have been nominated to contest 31 parliamentary seats across Uganda’s Lango Sub-region as the country gears up for the January 15, 2026 General Election.

According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, Lango has a population of 2,546,118 people, including 1,195,382 males and 1,350,736 females. In 2021, 920,948 voters were registered in the sub-region.

In Lira City, the Electoral Commission has cleared 11 candidates to compete for three seats: City Woman MP and directly-elected legislators in Lira City East and West divisions.

Gender Minister and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag bearer Betty Amongi will challenge NRM’s incumbent and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, as well as Patricia Acheng for the Woman MP seat.

In Lira City East, candidates are James Ocen (UPC), Denis Alyela Omodi (NRM), and independent Isaac Apenyo. In City West, UPC’s incumbent Vincent Shedrick Obong faces Eddy Morris Ogweng (NRM), Denis Blair Odongo Okello, Jimmy Awany, and Dan Okello, all independents.

Dokolo District has 15 nominees. Incumbent Felix Okot Ogong (NRM) seeks to retain Dokolo South, challenged by Vincent Opito (UPC) and Julius Engwau (DP).

In Dokolo North, incumbent Moses Ogwal Goli is running as an independent after losing the NRM ticket to Joseph Jones Ogwal. Other candidates include Geoffrey Ebyeru (NUP), Francis Ojok (UPC), Josephine Acen Atia (Ind), and Alfred Junior Okello (DF).

For Dokolo Woman MP, the contest features Gloria Akullo (DP), Janet Adongo Elau (NRM), Sarah Aguti Nyangkori (UPC, incumbent), Ruth Frances Atala (Ind), Anna Okwir Bung (Ind), and Anna Grace Lalam (FDC).

In Kole District, 14 candidates are in the fray following the nomination conducted between October 22-23, 2025. Kole South sees UPC’s Sam Blic, NRM’s Samuel Opio Acuti, and incumbent Woman MP Judith Alyek (Ind) contesting. Kole South County contenders include incumbent Peter Ocen (UPC), Henry Bonniface Okot (NRM), Bosco Amongole (ANT), Moses Andrew Awany (Ind), Denis Ogweng (Ind), and Emmanuel Omang (NUP).

Kole Woman MP candidates include Sandra Aceng (NRM), Joy Atim Angom (UPC), former MP Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng, Loy Dorothy Akec (Ind), and Janet Auma (Ind).

Lira District has 10 candidates. NRM’s Linda Agnes Auma (incumbent) and UPC’s Florence Ongina Adupa vie for Woman MP. Erute South sees Engola Sam (NRM), incumbent Jonathan Odur (UPC), Dr Peter Ogwang (Ind), and Dr Tonny Opeto (Ind) competing. Erute North includes Patrick Ongom (NRM), incumbent Christine Akello (Ind), Charles Opio Gira (UPC), and Isaac Ojok (FDC).

In Kwania, 11 nominees are vying for county and Woman MP seats, representing NRM, NUP, UPC, FDC, and independent platforms.

Alebtong District has 16 candidates for three seats, including incumbent and Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua (NRM) in Ajuri County, and incumbent Samuel Okwir Odwee (NRM) in Moroto County. Alebtong Woman MP candidates include Caroline Aduku (UPC), Mercy Faith Lakisa (NRM), and incumbents Christine Acen and others running as independents.

In Oyam District, 18 candidates are contesting Oyam County South, North, and Woman MP seats. In Oyam County North, incumbent Dr Eunice Apio Otuku (UPC) faces Willy Omodo Omodo (NRM), Newton Freddy Okello (FDC), David Okullo (NUP), and three independents. Oyam Woman MP contenders include incumbent Santa Alum Ogwang (UPC), Jane Frances Acilo (NRM), and Josephine Alice Etit (Ind).

Other candidates

Name

Constituency

Party

Julius Achon Bua

Otuke East

NRM

Richard Enen Okello

Otuke East

UPC

Dr Collins Oku Oleng

Otuke East

Ind

Lameck Ogwal

Otuke East

Ind

Silvia Akello

Otuke East

Ind

Paul Omara

Otuke County

NRM

Ojok Okello

Otuke County

UPC

Richard Omara Awio

Otuke County

DF

Tonny Opio

Otuke County

Ind

Maxwell Otim

Otuke County

NUP

Grace Abote

Otuke Woman MP

UPC

Susan Jolly Abeja

Otuke Woman MP

NRM

Paska Ogwang

Otuke Woman MP

DP

Rose Mary Akullo

Otuke Woman MP

Ind

Norah Adur

Otuke Woman MP

Ind

Dr Agnes Atim Apea

Amolatar Woman MP

NRM

Janet Auma Okao

Amolatar Woman MP

UPC

Lillian Atala

Amolatar Woman MP

Ind

Dorcus Akome

Amolatar Woman MP

Ind

Felix Adupa Ongwech

Kioga County

NRM

Moses Junior Bitek Okot

Kioga County

FDC

Collins Angwech Otim

Kioga County

UPC

Carlos Opul

Kioga County

Ind

Col (Rtd) Francis Ongia

Kioga County

Ind

Geoffrey Ocen

Kioga North

UPC

Peter Okodo

Kioga North

NRM

Maxwell Akora

Apac Municipality

UPC

Isaac Emma Odongo

Apac Municipality

NRM

Patrick Ocan

Apac Municipality

Ind

Susan Achola Engola

Apac Woman MP

UPC

Betty Engola

Apac Woman MP

NRM

Benard Otim Odoc

Maruzi North

NRM

Nelson Lemba Okello

Maruzi North

UPC

Peter Obong Acuda

Maruzi County

UPC

Moses Opeto

Maruzi County

NRM

