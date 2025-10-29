2026 elections: ANT’s Mugisha Muntu cancels Rwenzori rallies citing logistical challenges

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, retired Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, failed to hold two scheduled campaign rallies on Tuesday in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts of Uganda’s Rwenzori sub-region, leaving supporters disappointed.

Supporters, who had waited from morning until late evening, were informed in the afternoon that the events had been cancelled. Later, Muntu addressed a press conference in Fort Portal City, attributing the cancellations to “logistical anomalies,” without providing specific details.

“Today, we were scheduled to go to Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts. Unfortunately, we encountered a logistical anomaly and were unable to make it. We have now decided to write to the Electoral Commission to request a reschedule,” Muntu said, adding that the rallies would be rescheduled for December and January 2026 to ensure all party supporters are reached.

The ANT flag bearer noted that since the start of the presidential campaign, he has visited 32 districts and two divisions of Kampala, reaffirming his commitment to reach all 147 districts and cities before the election on January 15, 2026.

“It is unfortunate that the people who expected us today could not meet with us. We sincerely apologize. Such inconveniences happen in campaigns of this nature — you face challenges along the way, but flexibility is key,” he said.

Muntu also addressed the party’s financial constraints, noting that ANT relies solely on contributions from citizens, as the party does not yet hold parliamentary representation to access government funds.

“We don’t have any member of parliament yet to get money from the government. We rely on contributions. If people believe we are the right solution, they should support us financially,” he said, emphasizing that daily operational costs for reaching voters across the country remain high.

Muntu highlighted urgent local issues in Ntoroko District, where over 10,000 residents have been displaced by recurring floods from Lake Albert since 2019 and remain in makeshift camps despite government promises of resettlement.

He cited similar cases in Buliisa District, where flood-displaced residents at Wansenko Landing Site have relied on short-term government relief with little long-term support.

“It is unfortunate that for about six years, hundreds of displaced citizens have continued to suffer without proper housing or support. Instead of allocating funds to address such crises, public resources are being embezzled, leaving people in endless misery,” Muntu observed.

Outlining his priorities if elected, he pledged to focus on environmental conservation and invest in long-term flood control measures, including tree planting and constructing protective structures to prevent further displacements.

He also proposed water extension projects to channel water from Lake Albert and River Semuliki to homes, livestock, and farms to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry spells.

Muntu further addressed widespread public grievances, noting that citizens in all visited districts have complained about corruption in public service recruitment and shortages of medicines in health facilities.

“In every district we have covered, people lament the sale of government jobs. Parents sell their property to educate their children, and later sell remaining land to buy jobs. In my government, anyone caught selling jobs will face imprisonment,” he said.