2026 elections: Nakasongola MP Mutebi bows out, backs NRM unity

Incumbent Nakasongola County MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala has withdrawn from the 2026 parliamentary race, ending weeks of political uncertainty and pledging loyalty to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Mutebi, who has served two terms in Parliament since 2016, announced Thursday that he would step aside barely three weeks before nominations, saying he was putting the party above personal ambition.

“After careful consideration and consultation with party elders and my supporters, I have decided to withdraw my independent candidature,” Mutebi said.

He added: “The NRM is bigger than any individual, and I cannot be the one to cause division within the party that has given me so much.”

His decision comes after a bruising July 17 NRM primary, in which he lost to rival Stephen Tiberondwa Bujjingo. District registrar Godfrey Batumbya declared Bujjingo the winner with 10,531 votes, ahead of Mutebi’s 7,186.

District Speaker Rogers Bwanga followed with 3,365, while Robert Sekayingo polled 1,867.

Mutebi had rejected the results, citing “widespread irregularities and intimidation,” and declared plans to run as an independent. The NRM tribunal later upheld Bujjingo’s victory.

But Mutebi, now opting for reconciliation, said he would dedicate his efforts to campaigning for President Museveni’s re-election.

“My personal ambitions must take a back seat to the greater good of our movement,” he said.

Bujjingo welcomed the move as an act of loyalty. “I want to commend Mutebi for this mature and wise decision. He is now being loyal to the party, and this is the kind of sacrifice that builds strong political movements,” he said.

He recalled that in 2021 he had withdrawn after losing to Mutebi in the primaries.

“What goes around comes around. Today, he has chosen the path of party unity, and I respect him for that,” Bujjingo said, urging Mutebi’s supporters to rally behind him.

Mutebi’s exit leaves Bujjingo with a clearer path to the 2026 election in an NRM stronghold, though he is expected to face opposition candidates including NUP’s Ivan Kyeyune.

Mutebi, known for championing agricultural development and rural electrification during his tenure, may still find opportunities within the NRM structure.

His withdrawal mirrors a similar case in nearby Luweero earlier this week, when President Museveni intervened to persuade Cissy Mulondo to drop her independent bid.

With nominations due October 22–23, the NRM hopes Mutebi’s about-face will help calm tensions in Nakasongola and project party unity ahead of 2026.