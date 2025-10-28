2026 elections: NRM intensifies village outreach after 2021 setback in Busia

Uganda’s ruling party leaders in Busia District, eastern Uganda, are intensifying grassroots mobilisation in a bid to reclaim dominance after the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) upset the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2021 elections.

The opposition party scored 47% in the district, narrowly beating President Museveni’s 46.3% tally. The results have unsettled local NRM leaders, who say the party’s visible achievements have not translated into votes.

To reverse the trend, NRM National Treasurer Babra Oundo Nekesa has spearheaded a new campaign strategy centred on door-to-door engagement and village outreaches.

Commissioning the teams at separate events in Dabani and Lumino, Oundo Nekesa said the poor presidential vote performance in the district “ashames” leaders at the apex level.

“Our performance in the Presidential vote at the national level doesn’t please, and it is my prayer that with this strategy we shall score at least 90% vote for the president and all other positions,” she said.

She encouraged party leaders to familiarise themselves with the NRM manifesto to counter opposition narratives and ensure informed mobilisation.

Oundo Nekesa projected that with each village representative mobilising ten people, “we shall have 900 votes per village; then how will the opposition win?”

The strategy reflects a shift for NRM in Busia, where the party has struggled despite having visible government achievements, contrasting with NUP’s growing appeal despite limited grassroots structures.

At the same events, elders from the district on Monday appealed to the central government to create Lumino District, arguing “it would bring services closer to residents of Lumino, Lunyo, Majanji, and Masaba sub-counties.”

“Ambassador, you are born of Busia and acquainted with the geography of Busia District. We are not asking for a district for fun but to relieve our people from moving long distances for services,” said John Wafula Ogumbo, chairperson of the Busia District Elders Council.

He also called for the fulfilment of the presidential pledge to provide a bus to Lumino Secondary School.

Meanwhile, district NRM chair Isaac Muwanguzi warned party members against campaigning for independent or opposition candidates.

“We are on watch and we hear some of you are campaigning for candidates from the opposition, which is not outrightly right,” he said.

Uganda will hold its general elections to decide presidency and the next parliament on January 15, 2026.