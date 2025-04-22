2026 elections: NUP issues 30-day ultimatum to Mpuuga, other 'rebel MPs'

Uganda’s main opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), has issued a 30-day ultimatum to its dissenting Members of Parliament to resolve internal disputes or face expulsion ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by NUP Deputy President for the Buganda Region, Mohammad Muwanga Kivumbi, during a mobilisation meeting of central region party leaders at the NUP headquarters in Kampala.

Leader of opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi (with microphone) introduces the NUP MPs who turned up for the Buganda lawmakers' meeting at the opposition NUP party headquarters in Kampala on April 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Kivumbi accused several MPs of abandoning party principles and warned they risk being replaced unless they reconcile with the leadership.

“We are giving our rebel MPs only 30 days to come to the party leadership so we can sort out their leadership inconsistencies, before it is too late,” he said.

He added: “We need to start preparations early. This time we aim to secure over 100 parliamentary seats.”

Among those singled out were Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe), Abed Bwanika (Kimananya-Kabonera), Bashir Kazibwe (Kawempe South), and Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South), whom the party accuses of defying its directives.

Kiboga Woman Mp, Christine Nakimwero (centre) together with Busujju County MP Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (left) and Nakaseke MP Ssemakula Luttamaguzi (right) attend the Buganda region NUP leaders' meeting at the party headquarters in Kampala on April 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Ms Nabbosa Mukisa (left) attends the Buganda region NUP leaders' meeting at the party headquarters in Kampala on April 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

NUP party President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, reiterated the deadline, warning that new candidates would be fielded against MPs who fail to return to the fold by June 22, 2025.

“We need candidates who are checked, trusted, tested, and reliable,” Bobi Wine told NUP leaders.

He added: “We shall not allow leadership that disrespects the people’s core values. This time, we are going for a protest vote to defeat the National Resistance Movement (NRM) at every level from presidential to local council.”

Bobi WIne emphasized what he called “servant leadership” and accused some current MPs of betraying their constituents.

“When you fail to deliver what the people expect from you, you act like a thief,” he said. “That error will not happen again. This coming election, we shall be very keen.”

The NUP leaders said the early warning is part of a broader effort to ensure discipline and unity within the party as it gears up for a more aggressive electoral campaign.

The 'rebel MPs' were yet to respond to NUP's call by press time Wednesday night.

According to the Electoral Commission roadmap, Ugandans will vote for president and MPs in early 2026 with Bobi Wine expected to be a major challenger to Museveni’s near 4-decade rule.