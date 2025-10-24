2026 elections: NUP’s Kyagera remanded over forgery ahead of David Kabanda contest

Court in Mubende District on Friday remanded Peter Kyagera, the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party flag bearer for Kassambya Constituency, to Kaweeri Government Prison until November 13, 2025, over allegations of forgery and uttering false documents.

Kyagera, 36, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Paul Kedi at the Grade I Magistrate’s Chambers, where he vehemently denied both counts — forgery contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128, and uttering false documents under Sections 324 and 328.

Prosecutors allege that on October 23, 2025, during his nomination at the Electoral Commission offices in Mubende, Kyagera submitted a forged Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) receipt purporting to confirm payment of Shs3 million in nomination fees.

Verification revealed that the receipt bore a number identical to that previously issued to his rival, David Kabanda.

The Mubende District Returning Officer, Ferdinand Tumwesigye, recounted that Kyagera initially claimed to have paid in cash at the commission, which is prohibited as all payments must go through the banking system.

“When pressed further, he altered his explanation, alleging that the transaction had instead been made at his party’s headquarters. It was at that point that we alerted police, who immediately effected his arrest,” Tumwesigye said.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed that Kyagera was arrested around 4pm on the same day at the Mubende Electoral Commission offices.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the counterfeit payment receipt was promptly discredited by the Commission’s verification system. Police recovered the document as an exhibit.

Following his detention at Mubende Central Police Station, Kyagera was remanded to Kaweeri Government Prison, where he will remain until the next court mention.

The Electoral Commission is awaiting guidance from its headquarters before proceeding with the nomination process.

The case draws attention to the enforcement of electoral regulations and verification of nomination documents in Mubende District ahead of the 2026 General Elections.