2026 elections: Police to boost Force strength with 100,000 special constables

Police have called for Ugandans aged above 18 with at least a Primary Leaving Education (PLE) certificate to apply for the 100,000 Special Police Constables jobs available.

The applicants, who will protect polling stations during the January 15, 2026 presidential and parliamentary polls, must submit handwritten applications to the Inspector General of Police by November 1, 2025.

According to an announcement dated October 23, 2025, issued by Police Director of Human Resource and Administration, Brig Gen Jesse Kamunanwire, applicants should be registered voters in the area of recruitment.

“Hand written applications addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) accompanied by photocopies of academic documents, National Identity Card, one recent passport size photograph and recommendation letters from LCI, LCIII, and GISO (from the respective districts of recruitment) should be delivered to the Police District/Divisional Headquarters not later than November 1,” Brig Gen Kamunanwire’s message reads in part.

The recruitment of the 100,000 policing constables will bring the police force's number to over 165,000 personnel during the election window.

Police recently recruited 10,000 probation police constables, who are undergoing training at several police training schools.

Successful Special Police Constable applicants will undergo a basic month-long police training for and are expected to earn Shs469, 000 per month. They are expected to work for three months.

“Successful candidates shall work from their respective districts of residence,” Brig Gen Kamunanwire emphasized.

He said the candidates must be citizens of Uganda with good conduct, no criminal record, and must be physically fit. Applicants who have volunteered with the police will have an added advantage.

Brig Gen Kamunanwire said the applicants must not be serving in any security forces in Uganda.

In previous general elections, most SPCs were only given police uniforms and batons.

However, some of the SPCs were deployed beyond the election period.

Others were retained by the police and taken back to the police school for further trainin. They were later armed and sent to local police stations to support the permanent officers.

In the 2021 General Election, police hired 50,000 polling constables.

Some polling constables protested after they were paid less money than they were promised. They refused to hand over government stores until police cleared the arrears.

Last year, the police requested close to Shs20b to ensure that the recruits are paid promptly as Ugandans decide next year.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, said they have procured 90 per cent of the equipment needed in Uganda’s next election.

