2026 elections: Presidential hopeful Munyagwa vows to expel foreigners in 48 hours

Presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa has pledged to expel all foreigners engaged in non-professional activities in Uganda within 48 hours if elected in the January 15, 2026 General Election.

Addressing supporters in Rukungiri District on November 2, Munyagwa, of the Common Man’s Party, said foreign nationals, particularly Chinese and Indians, are occupying small businesses that should be run by Ugandans.

“When you reach Kampala, you find Chinese and Indians who came as investors dealing in small businesses that are supposed to be done by your sons and daughters. What you need to do is vote me in the office of president and you will see what will happen to them,” Munyagwa said.

He added: “The so-called investors are not only dealing in small businesses but they are also working as security guards. Others are busy selling pancakes and yellow bananas and the government is just seated. So my government will not tolerate such nonsense.”

The presidential hopeful also promised to secure the release of opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye, a prominent opposition figure and Rukungiri native, once in office.

“I started the struggle of liberating our country Uganda from the hands of corrupt and incompetent leadership of Museveni and his people with your son Dr Besigye. So I can’t forget him, I promise you that I will do whatever it takes to free the son of the soil because he is the father of opposition in Uganda,” he said.

Munyagwa further pledged to restore equality and ensure all Ugandans have access to national resources.

“My leadership will work for all, that’s why I choose ‘Orusania’ as my symbol so every Ugandan will be worked on and treated equally without favor, color or tribe,” he said.

Key priorities outlined by Munyagwa include equitable distribution of resources, increased civil servant salaries, agricultural transformation, and improved market networks.

“For every country to develop, there should be equal distribution of resources. What is killing our country is the absence of equality where a few are holding national resources that would have contributed to the development of our country Uganda,” he said.

People attend a campaign rally by Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man’s Party in Rukungiri District on November 2, 2025. PHOTO/RONALD KABANZA

Residents at the rallies expressed strong support for Munyagwa. Dickson Nuwamumpa, a businessman, said: “He has a good manifesto because he promised to create a market for our local products which I think will contribute a lot towards the development of our families.”

Mubaraka Byamukama said: “I vote him because he has promised us to fight for the release of our son Dr Kizza Besigye. I will not only vote for him because of that but also for fronting equality.”

Denis Natukunda added: “In him I see a good visionary leader who leads us in a peaceful and developmental way. So that’s why I will vote for him as my president.”

Munyagwa is among seven candidates officially nominated by the Electoral Commission to challenge President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years.

