2026 nominations: Inside security plan to curb electoral violence

The police under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Abbas Byakagaba, has created nine electoral policing zones to coordinate security operations and guarantee a peaceful electoral process from nominations through to the general elections.

While addressing detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kibuli, Mr Byakagaba said Uganda has enjoyed sustained peace, and it is the responsibility of police and other security agencies to ensure that peace is upheld throughout the campaign and election period.

“Police have undertaken deliberate measures towards securing the general elections by zoning the country into nine zones, basically for election purposes. All the Joint Operation Centers (JOC) have been activated and the interagency security master plan is already in place,” Mr Byakagaba said.

He revealed that police have created three additional regions to strengthen security and recruited 10,000 probation police constables, with plans underway to add 100,000 more.

“The other part is procurement of equipment such as vehicles, consumables, and other force enablers. That one we have so far achieved more than 90 percent,” he said.

The zoning strategy comes in the wake of violence witnessed during the NRM primary election campaigns in parts of the country, which prompted Mr Byakagaba to engage district security teams directly.

Joint security agencies recorded violent incidents involving rival political actors and camps during the primaries, which strayed from both party and Electoral Commission guidelines. Several suspects were arrested for inciting violence, with some disguising themselves in NRM T-shirts to infiltrate campaign grounds before being intercepted by security forces.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Frank Mwesigwa, the Director of Operations, said the new security plan offers a robust framework to mitigate risks associated with presidential nominations and rallies.

“We guided on a comprehensive and multi-layered approach while maintaining public order and operational continuity,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

He noted that police have observed rising tensions reflected in violent attacks, the hiring of goons, vandalism of vehicles, waylaying of rivals, and the misuse of radio platforms to spread malicious allegations and sectarian rhetoric. Other disruptive behaviors, such as using noisy public address systems to interrupt rallies, have also been reported.

“We have beefed up security in terms of personnel, both intelligence and general duties, in order to make the nominations and elections peaceful,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), any presidential aspirant must be a Ugandan citizen by birth, a registered voter aged 18 or above, and must present certified academic documents showing at least an Advanced (A) Level or its equivalent.

“The aspirant’s nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two-thirds (2/3) of all the districts/cities of Uganda,” the EC stated.

Security guidelines for nominations:

Access to venues will be restricted to invitees and aspirants.

Routes leading to venues will be limited.

Candidate convoys must not exceed two vehicles, with no more than 10 occupants each.

The incumbent president may use an official vehicle number.

Processions to and from nomination venues are prohibited.

Only security personnel assigned to candidates will be allowed.

Acts of hooliganism, intimidation, and provocation of security will not be tolerated.