2026 polls: Disqualified presidential candidates form alliance to ‘uproot’ Museveni govt

Conservative Party (CP) presidential candidate Elton Joseph Mabirizi announced on Monday a partnership with a group of former presidential aspirants to mount a coordinated challenge against Uganda’s long-serving President Museveni.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kampala, Mabirizi said the alliance, formal agreements for which are still being finalized, would see several former aspirants such as Deus Kato, Keith Akampa, and Livingstone Luwaga deployed across the country to mobilize voters ahead of the January 2026 election.

“They are not joining my party but we have agreed to work together to uproot the regime. We are still working upon many issues before we can sign a memorandum of understanding, but expect to see them in the field working with us in different areas,” Mabirizi told journalists.

He disclosed that some of the alliance members had already begun operations in districts including Kyenjojo, Fort Portal, and Alebtong.

Mabirizi also called for greater transparency in the vote-counting process, urging Electoral Commission chair Justice Simon Byabakama to announce results at district level to reduce the risk of fraud.

“We have put up our own tallying centre, we are equipping our people to enable them to deliver the results on time, and we expect to get the results before the break of the day,” he added.

Mabirizi criticized what he described as interference by security personnel in the ongoing campaigns, calling for Electoral Commission intervention to ensure a fair process.

Speaking on the disqualification of over 190 aspirants who picked nomination forms but were not cleared to contest, Conservative Party leader Ken Lukyamuzi described the move as a denial of citizens’ constitutional rights.

“Under article 1 of the Constitution, power belongs to the people of Uganda and they acquire that power through elections… About 200 people wanted to exercise their right… but they were denied that opportunity,” he said.

Failed presidential aspirants join conservative party

The Electoral Commission, through spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi, responded that the announcement and declaration of results would follow electoral law, not the wishes of any candidate.

“Results are announced at a polling station for people to know who has scored the highest results… The chairperson of the Electoral Commission is a presiding officer for the presidential election and he is the one who announces and declares presidential results,” Mucunguzi told Monitor.

He also emphasized that presidential aspirants who were blocked from contesting did not meet requirements.

Uganda’s 2026 race will see Museveni seek a seventh term against a field including opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi, former army commander Gen Mugisha Muntu, and others.