2026 polls: DP bloc says considering Mpuuga as presidential front-runner

Members of the Democratic Party (DP) bloc have announced search for a frontrunner of the coalition in the 2026 presidential elections.

On Thursday, one of the DP bloc leaders, Micheal Mabikke, said the move follows disappointment after their alliance with the ‘People Power’ movement now associated with the Opposition National Unity Platform Party, led by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

“You’re all aware that people power was a mass movement. All categories of people made a contribution, but that entire movement was hijacked by few individuals who have diverted from the original plan,” he said.

“We have now begun an effort to reconstitute all those forces,” he added.

Mabikke revealed that the coalition is considering the idea of fronting former Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga.

DP bloc member Samuel Lubega Mukaaku used his address to denounce “lies in Ugandan politics.”

“Ungumming the politics of lies must be our mission if we are able to take this country back on its rails,” he said, highlighting that they need revolutionary candidates.

He added: “Today, we are suffering because we are going for elections where there are no electoral constitutional and political reforms which would have been a solution to all the pains we are going through.”

When asked about fronting Mpuuga, Mukaaku said “no one os perfect but he passes the mark.”

“When Mpuuga was LoP, he mobilised every team is parliament to put them on board for consultations and ensure that we have a common goal in parliament and outside,” he observed.

By press time, efforts to reach Mpuuga were futile as he had not responded to calls from this reporter.

Politicians identifying with the DP bloc, who included lawmakers, reached an alliance with the People Power movement ahead of the 2021 polls.

Some of the politicians included Moses Kasibante, Mpuuga, Muwanga Kivumbi, Kenneth Paul Kakande, Kigozi Ssajjalabene Medard Sseggona, Betty Nambooze, , Matia Lwanga Bwanika, Mike Mabikke, Allan Ssewanyana and Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaku.