2026 polls: NRM probes ghost voters

Some members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party have disputed the credibility of the report on the recently concluded voters update and registration in Madi-Okollo District.

They claim figures in several areas were either doctored or inflated, leading to the registration of ghost voters. For example, one of the party registrars in the district has disowned the figures of the area he oversees in a letter to the office of the party’s electoral commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM party spokesperson, said the Madi-Okollo mix-up is not an isolated scenario.

“There are several places where we have received complaints, and we are sparing no efforts to ensure that for every claim we receive, we do investigations and verification and have it harmonised, we have received petitions from Namisindwa, Namutumba, and another from Jinja, plus others that we are working on to fix,” Mr Dombo told this publication by telephone.

On March 4, Mr Milton Anguyo, the NRM registrar for Anyiribu Sub-county in Madi-okollo, wrote to the commission, rejecting the figures in the report.

“It has come to my attention [that there are ] allegations against me of submitting the wrong number of voters in the recent update of the NRM voters in Anyiribu Sub-county in Upper-Madi-okollo District, the correct number of voters I compiled was 4,873 and not 9,008 as appeared on the registers. I’m a cadre of the NRM and I want to disassociate myself from the inflated figures of 9,008. I don’t know how they arrived at that figure, what I shared above is what I submitted to the NRM administrator Madi-Okollo District,” Mr Anguyo stated in the letter.

In the report the Madi-Okollo officials submitted to the NRM’s electoral commission EC, the update in Anyiribu Sub-county was conducted in four parishes – Ayuu (859 voters), Omii (1,458 voters), Yili (759 voters), and Bondo (1,268 voters), totalling 9,008.

The document detailed that 4,344 youth, 1,917 persons living with disability, 207 elderly persons, 2,092 women and 448 children were registered and the party’s voters in the sub-county. It also detailed that Rigbo Sub-county had 19,217 voters, Ewanga Sub-county (4,954 voters), the Pawor Sub-county (5,233 voters), the Ogoko Sub-county (6,283 voters), Rhino Camp Town Council had 5,744 voters, Rhino Camp Sub-county (5,523 voters), Inde Town Council (3,171), Okollo Sub-county (6,146 voters), Offaka Sub-county (8,972 voters), Uleppi Sub-county (5,266 voters) and Okollo Town Council with 3,730 voters. While Lower Madi-okollo recorded 55,100 voters, Upper Madi-okollo had 33,122, totalling 86,221 voters.

Before the exercise, the district (NRM) received Shs25.9 million to carry out the update, Mr Patrick Arionzi, the NRM party administrator for Madi-okollo, said.

In the case of Anyiribu Sub-county, Mr Arionzi said the figures have been harmonised following a discovery that certain politicians attempted to fix ghost voters into the registers.

“That number for that sub-county, there was a problem with it, and I have since corrected and resubmitted it back to the NRM party headquarters,” he said. Regarding the falsification of the voters’ figures, Mr Aramanzan Wabuko, the NRM party chairperson for Namisindwa District, explained that a group of politicians had compromised the agents to inflate the figures.

“When we questioned those agents, they explained that some politicians had asked them to increase the numbers. In that (Luwa) town council, the total numbers of voters are about 5,000 but this time, the numbers shot up to 7,200,” Mr Wabuko said.

In Magale Town Council, the numbers were inflated to include non-existent members including the dead and voters who relocated. Mr Raymond Mukisa, the NRM party chairman for Namayingo District, declined to comment on the matter but referred us to Mr Hephes Wanyama, one of the party’s officials in the district.

In an interview, Mr Wanyama said: “Our registry indeed had issues as Namayingo District but that is now a national issue, the secretariat is best placed to speak about it, we had the confusion but it is being handled by the NRM secretariat.”

NRM registration

On January 29, 2025, the NRM party kicked off the countrywide voter registry update and registration of new members, a few months before its primary elections. The party’s voters’ registers were dispatched to up to 72,000 villages countrywide for display and to enable registration of new members.



