2026 polls: NRM to start mobilisation in 2024

The ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has finalised plans to embark on grassroots mass mobilisation across the country in 2024.

Speaking to the media during their end of year message in Kampala, party Secretary General Richard Twodong said “they need to prepare early because they have to compete in every position.”

“The NRM government, which was elected in 2021, will in February 2024 be celebrating the third year of its current 5-year term and the major activity will be preparing the party for the coming elections,” he remarked.

Twodong revealed that across 2024, NRM will be aiming to prepare for internal elections and renewing leadership within the party structures in addition to generating flag bearers for the various positions.

“The aim will be delivering credible elections both for the structures and flag bearers who will compete nationally and internally, given fact that we have taken time to analyse the key problems in our previous internal activities,” he noted.

Twodong added that the party has already conducted constituency mobilisation this year- in preparation for general elections.

“The findings have helped the party to develop strategies for government intervention which aim at supporting the citizens from different fields,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, NRM has built party offices in several districts.

According to NRM, its secretariat and supporters have set up offices in Buhweju, Sironko Kakumiro, Gulu, Ngora, Mityana and Luweero districts.

“Come next year, the party will embark on strategic country wide mass mobilisation to reawaken the population to participate in the social economic transformation through the developmental programs the government has implemented,” Todwong emphasized.

“We believe that effective transformation of the people cannot only be handled by government. The responsibility to transform equally lies in the hands of the community,” he remarked.