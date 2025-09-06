2026 polls: Sembabule chairperson, 12 councilors declared unopposed

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters and leaders in Sembabule District have been thrown into early celebrations after their LCV flag bearer, Mr Patrick Nkalubo, and 12 councilors were declared unopposed.

Announcing Nkalubo unopposed on Friday evening, the Sembabule District Electoral Commission Registrar, Mr Gracious Aryaija, said the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Quraish Jjumba had failed to raise the mandatory signatures across the district to be nominated. For the case of Sembabule, an aspirant for the district chairperson seat has to collect 630 signatures from 12 sub-counties.

Mr Aryaija said Mr Jjumba had also failed to show proof that he had paid nomination fees of Shs200,000 in the bank. Also, Mr Qiraish Mutebi, an independent aspirant who lost to Nkalubo in the NRM primaries, was turned away for failing to bring the required signatures.

"I, Aryaija Gracious, being the returning officer for Sembabule Electoral, pursuant to Section 134 (2) of the Local Governments Act Cap 138, having nominated only one candidate, Nkalubo Patrick (NRM), declare the said candidate elected unopposed for Sembabule Electoral Area," he said amid ululations from Nkalubo's supporters.

On his LC5 district council, Nkalubo already has 12 councilors, including district speaker Hajj Erias Kasozi – all from NRM – who sailed through unopposed. A visibly excited Nkalubo thanked God for saving him from going into another election next year, having spent a lot of resources in the recently concluded NRM primaries.

"Sailing through unopposed without being subjected to an election is something rare, and it is God who has done it for me. I thank the people of Sembabule for the overwhelming support they have given me in the last five years, and with this new mandate, I promise to serve them even better," he said.

Before settling for the district chairperson seat in 2021, Nkalubo made three attempts with full support of former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa to unseat outspoken Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo and failed. He previously served as Sembabule Chief Administrative Officer and returning officer for the same district.

Sembabule, like most parts of the cattle corridor, has for long been an NRM stronghold, but the Opposition, mainly NUP, made some inroads during the 2021 General Elections. A NUP candidate, Gorreti Namugga, also managed to win Mawogola South, one of the five constituencies that make up Sembabule District.