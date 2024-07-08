2026 Polls: Why PLU has ruled out contesting against NRM

The leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a civic group led by the first son and the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ruled out the possibility of placing candidates against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

Mr Micheal Nuwagira aka Toyota, the PLU National Vice Chairperson of PLU, whose leader, two years ago, declared that he would challenge his father, President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 in 2026, told this Newspaper that they have no intentions of fielding candidates in the next polls.

“We are not a political party,” he said, adding “We are supporting the current government and that is the only preparation we are having."

Mr Nuwagira, who is also President Museveni’s young brother, acknowledged that multiple youths have made their intentions clear of vying for different seats in the 2026 polls using the PLU political vehicle.

“In case we have other plans, we shall inform you. PLU is for everyone. We have not made a political party to enable people to contest in it for now, we are supporting the current government,” he said.

In March last year, Gen Muhoozi, who had been dropped by his father as the Commander of the Land Forces made a post on his X-platform (formerly Twitter), where he slammed the old generation led by his father for keeping them waiting to take over the country’s helm.

“The Prime Minister of the UK is 42 years old, and the Prime Minister of Finland is 37 years old.

Some of us are hitting 50 years old. We are tired of waiting forever. We will take a stand! Fidel Castro, my HERO, became President at 32 years old. I'm about to hit 49 years old. It's not right,” he posted,

Adding: “The Presidency of the nation is meant for young men. How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine."

Months later, Gen Muhhozi, who had been dropped from active military force and appointed as the senior presidential advisor on special operations started countrywide rallies which he held in different parts of the country including; Teso, Bugisu and Masaka.

Since he was appointed the CDF in the Cabinet min-reshuffle in March this year, the 4-star General has not only been rare in the public but most of the events and operations of PLU have been officiated by Mr Nuwagira.

At the same time, Mr Museveni deployed his Kyambogo-based National Office led by its National Coordinator Ms Hadijah Namyalo on the ground where they have been empowering youths and supporting vulnerable families to enable them to move out of poverty and unemployment, some of the key factors that have made his nearly 40-year old government unpopular.

Ms Jacquie Namuyonga, another top leader in PLU said that they are aware of the group of youths who are strategizing to contest in the forthcoming polls but advised them to for now consider using the NRM vehicle.

“People wanting to exercise their rights and stand in different positions is ok but now they are asking, are they coming to NRM or PLU? Right now the answer is NO, we are a civic organization not yet a political party or a pressure group. You can vie for any political office you wish, but I would advise you to go to NRM until PLU transforms into a party,” she said.

Different PLU youths including; Ryan Mulindwa Kibedi, the coordinator of Kooki County, and Daniel Kananura, the Chief Mobilizer for Kira municipality, have already publicly announced their parliament bid and they had hoped to use the PLU vehicle to unseat the incumbents.

Kibedi intends to unseat Boaz Ninsiima Kasirabo from Kooki while Kananura said he intends to stand against Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda of Kira Municipality in the Wakiso District.

Both of these are from NRM and the PLU youths will have to stand against them in the NRM primaries, if they are to use the NRM political vehicle.

“I want to assure our supporters of Kooki County that with your help and the Grace of God,d we shall contest and win elections in 2026 without fail, therefore district thieves and corrupt individuals should be scared,” Kibedi said.

When asked if this development would create confusion among PLU and NRM members, Ms Namuyonga said that the question would be answered at the right time but rallied the political hopefuls to keep strategizing for now.

Kibedi and Kananura told this publication that they have since 2022 been on the ground, mobilizing masses and as well engaging in different life-shifting services like health, and sanitation among others.

“I have engaged in communal work mostly in Kira, where I managed to lobby for free health services, sanitation, and education services, for some lacking areas,” Kananura said.