22 arrested from toilet as police raid Mbale bar

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

At least 22 revelers have been arrested after police raided a bar in Mbale City in eastern Uganda.

The revelers, some of whom were found hiding in a toilet, are accused of flouting government directives announced last March to control the spread of Covid-19 which has so far infected 40,357 Ugandans with 334 deaths confirmed by Ministry of Health.

Officers commanded by Mbale District police Commander, Mr Fred Ahimbisibwe picked the suspects from Oax bar and restaurant commonly known as Sukali in Namakwekwe ward at around 11pm on Sunday night after a tip off from the concerned residents in the area.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said they carried out operations targeting bars that were operating in the area.

"During the operation, we managed to arrest about 22 revelers from Oax bar.

Other revelers upon seeing us fled but left their cars behind, which were also impounded by police,"Mr Taitika said.

He said they have been receiving information of bars that were operating illegally.

He said the suspects who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police station will be charged with doing acts likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease (Coronavirus).

Daily Monitor learnt that some of the suspects were government employees.

"These suspects were found in bars that were closed to stop the spread of Covid-19. This is a warning to all people with bars to stop operating illegally because the ban is still on, “he said.

Covid-19 rules

In November, the Uganda Association of Bar Owners appealed for the reopening of their businesses, outlining the losses they had incurred over time. However, other sectors such as churches and saloons have been reopened following closure last March.

The government has also maintained the curfew from 9pm until 6.30am.