22 pilgrims stuck in Namugongo, police say

Police have said they are organizing transport for 22 pilgrims stuck at Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Wakiso District.

These had come to celebrate the annual Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3 at the Namugongo Shrines in Wakiso District.

“As of Sunday, we still had 22 pilgrims at the Catholic Shrine that were still stranded and we were making arrangements with the transport sector to see how they can get transported back to their places of origin,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday in Kampala.

An estimated more than 2.5 million local and international pilgrims, mostly trekkers, participated in the 2023 Martyrs Day celebrations.

According to Enanga, 199 crimes were registered over a period of seven days from May 27 to June 4 when police started deploying security in Namugongo.

“Of these cases, 130 were theft, 69 were for other offences. There were 148 arrests of which males were 137, three females and eight male juveniles who were taken in as suspects,” Enanga revealed.

He said during the celebrations, a total of 45 children were recovered after they were separated from their parents but police managed to reunite them with their relatives.

“There are some lost and found properties that are still at Namugongo Police station and the properties include national IDs, bags, bibles, clothes,” he added.