22-year-old man lynched for killing pastor

A 22-year-old man was Thursday evening lynched by a mob after he allegedly hacked to death a pastor at Yesu Amala Church in Bumbo Town Council, Namisindwa District. He also allegedly injured the pastor’s wife Ms Agatha Nambuya.

Police have identified the suspect as Samuel Mangwo, who reportedly hacked Pastor John Wamoto, a resident of Masoola ‘B’ cell, Laaso ward in Bumbo Town Council, with a panga for a yet-to-be-known reason. This angered the residents who also lynched him.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying preliminary investigations indicate that Mangwo was sick.

“It's alleged that Samuel Mangwo had some unknown illnesses and was taken to Pastor for healing prayers. But in the process, Mangwo picked a panga from one of the Pastor’s rooms and cut him severally times on the head leading to his death. After the act, Mangwo was also beaten to death. It's an unfortunate situation but we strongly condemn these criminal acts,” ASP Taitika said.

Ms Nambuya (pastor’s wife) is currently admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital in critical condition.

ASP Taitika said they have already opened a file to investigate the people behind the mob justice because it’s also unacceptable. He said no arrests have so far been made.

The deceased’s daughter Ms Mary Nafula, explained: “I went to sleep and left my parents with two visitors who had come to seek prayers from the pastor. Shortly, I heard an alarm at midnight. I rushed to my father’s house and found my father lying in a pool of blood while my mother was in a coma because she sustained serious wounds.”