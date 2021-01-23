220 police trainees dismissed from Kabalye

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

At least 220 trainees, who had reported for the initial Probationer Police training course, at the Police Training School at Kabalye, Masindi, have been discontinued from the course, police have said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said the trainees were discontinued on medical grounds and falsification of their academic documents.

“All trainees underwent very thorough individual medical assessments at the training school, where it was established that 38 trainees, had medical conditions that could not meet the inherent requirements of the training and the subsequent operational policing roles in the field. They were as a result discontinued,” CP Enanga said in a statement on Friday.

He said an additional 182 trainees, were discontinued after verification of their academic documents.

“Upon thorough scrutiny, they were found with forged documents, others had less than four credits, failures in English other than the credit required, failure in Mathematics other than the pass required, while others were found to be overaged, which automatically ruled them out of the training. All the forged academic documents were confiscated and exhibited at Masindi Central Police Station where investigations were instituted,” Mr Enanga added.

In November last year, the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola released names of successful applicants for the 5,000 vacancies of Probation Police Constables (PPCs).

Although police received 17,378 applicants, about 7,000 passed the interviews. However, police advertised for 5,000 PPC vacancies and they were only first considering that number. The other 2000 would be kept on standby to replace those who might have gaps in their recommendation, academic and health documents.

The new recruits are part of the 10,000 Police Constables that Policy Advisory Committee – PAC and National Police Council resolved to be recruited in order to replace those that have deserted, retired or unable to continue serving in the police force because of health related issues.