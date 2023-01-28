23 pupils who missed Maths paper fail to access results

Pupils and parents of St Christine Nursery and Primary school in Mwitanzigye Sub-county, Kakumiro District, were on Friday left stranded after they failed to access their PLE results from the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) portal.

The 23 affected pupils sat for a special Mathematics paper after missing the exam in November last year on account of arriving more than one hour late at the examination centre at Mpasana Primary School.

The pupils were given a special paper by Uneb later on November 30, 2022.

However, as other pupils and parents were busy using their phones to access the PLE results from Uneb, those at St Christine Nursery and Primary School were left dejected and frustrated by the system’s failure to send them results.

One of the affected pupils, Doreen Karungi, and her father Hebert Tumukunde, a resident of Tuhumwire Village, attempted to send several messages in a bid to access results, in vain.

“I have put my index number properly but the system is telling us there are no results. I am feeling bad now. My father had promised to take me shopping after getting the results. I am now starting to get scared. I am expecting to get either First or Second Grade,” Karungi shared.

The acting school head teacher, Mr Brotherson Athera, said he had consulted some education officials in Kakumiro District, who told him that parents should be patient, saying the system network could be very busy.

“All I know is that the school paid for everything required by Uneb and I don’t have any worry, maybe the system is busy. Let us wait and see,” he said.