23 Ugandans to receive Independence Day medals as govt hails national heroes

At least 23 Ugandans will receive medals in recognition of their outstanding service to the nation, as part of the 63rd Independence Day celebrations.



The October 9 event at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala will be held under the theme, 63 Years of Independence: A Reason to Double Our Effort in Sustaining a United and Progressive Nation, and it will be presided over by President Museveni and attended by a section of Ugandan and foreign delegations from Russia, Libya, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, said the award ceremony is meant to recognise Ugandans whose service and patriotism have greatly contributed to the country’s progress.

“The 23 medalists represent the spirit of hard work, sacrifice, and devotion that our nation was built upon. As we celebrate 63 years of independence, we honour all who have selflessly served Uganda in various capacities,” Ms Babalanda said.

She noted that Uganda’s independence was achieved through the courage and vision of heroes such as Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, Benedict Kiwanuka, Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope, and Semakula Mulumba, whose leadership and activism inspired the nation’s fight for self-rule.

“Our independence heroes laid the foundation for the Uganda we cherish today. Their legacy of unity and determination must guide our generation to continue building a peaceful and prosperous nation,” she added.

Ms Babalanda reminded Ugandans of the significance of October 9, 1962, when the Union Jack was lowered and the Ugandan flag was raised for the first time, marking the country’s liberation from colonial rule.

“That day symbolised freedom and self-determination. It was the dream of our founders that every Ugandan would live with dignity, opportunity, and equality,” she said.

The minister further urged citizens to use the Independence Day celebrations to reflect on Uganda’s journey and renew their commitment to national development.

“Our economy is now more resilient, growing steadily across sectors like agriculture, industry, ICT, and tourism. But we must do more to fight poverty and ensure prosperity reaches every home,” she emphasised.

According to the minister, the greatest tribute Ugandans can pay to the country’s independence heroes is to live by their values of hard work, honesty, and unity.

However, a handful of opposition politicians who are “friendly to the regime” will likely attend the Kololo event, with many critics slamming the government for reportedly turning it into the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party event.



List of the selected medalists

Crested crane Grand Officer

Haji Mayanja Mohammed Sadik- Pallisa



National independence Diamond Jubilee medals

Ms Byanyima Kusaba Rosemary – Ibanda

Mr Kisolo Akisophel – Sironko

Mr Kigula Joseph Brown Mugambe – Wakiso

Mr Otim Maxwell Onapa - Alebtong

Hajji Nyakahuma Daudi- Bunyangabo

Mr Lawrence Omulen Levy – Pallisa

Bishop Oullu Siomn Peter – Pallisa

Mr Pator Freddie Sekyewa – Kyotera

Mr Elidad Nyanja- Kyotera

Ms Rose Namusisi –Mityana

Mr Alex Jagenu - Zombo

Mr Kwesiga Kweyunga Robert – Ntungamo



Nalubaale medals