23-year-old man gets 13 years in jail for sodomising boy, 8
The High Court in Mbarara City has sentenced a 23-year- old man to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty of sodomising an eight-year-old boy.
Court presided over by Justice Allan Paul Nshimye Mbabazi heard that on June 9, 2023, Muhammed Atweta , a resident of Rwashamire, Kajara in Ntungamo District sexually abused the tweenager and thereafter threatened to kill him if he told anyone about.
The boy had gone to collect firewood in the nearby forest before intercepted by the convict.
The minor however, went and reported the matter to his mother who informed police at Rwashamire police station in Ntungamo District.
Atweta was arrested and charged.
The state attorney, Mr Jacob Nahurira, told court on Tuesday that Atweta pleaded guilty to the charges through plea-bargain arrangement.
“The suspect accepted the charges, understood the plea-bargaining agreement and also agreed to sign without any one forcing him,” he said.
When presented in court, he pleaded guilty to the charges before the judge sentenced him.
“Since the suspect has pleaded guilty to the charges, I sentence him to 13 years in prison where he will spend 11 years, 11 months and 28 days considering that he had spent one year and two days on remand,” the judge stated.
Justice Nshimye said Atweta has a right to appeal against the judgement and sentence in 14 days from the day of the sentence.