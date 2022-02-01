23-year-old man killed after failing to pay Shs1, 000 for alcohol

By  Ronald Kabanza

What you need to know:

  • Police said Obadia ordered for Shs1, 000 alcohol from Komugisha’s bar but failed to pay before he tried to run away.

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are holding three people on murder charges following the death of a 23-year-old man who was assaulted after he allegedly failed to pay Shs1, 000 for the alcohol he had consumed at a bar.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.