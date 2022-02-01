23-year-old man killed after failing to pay Shs1, 000 for alcohol

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are holding three people on murder charges following the death of a 23-year-old man who was assaulted after he allegedly failed to pay Shs1, 000 for the alcohol he had consumed at a bar.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Fred Ainembabazi Obadia.

He named the suspects as Ambrose Ensinikweri, Harriet Bagasheki and Nancy Komugisha, all residents of Karukata Trading Center in Nyarushanje Sub County Rukungiri District.

Police said Obadia ordered for Shs1, 000 alcohol from Komugisha’s bar but failed to pay before he tried to run away.

Eye witnesses told police that bar patrons ran after Obadia who was then intercepted in Bagasheki’s home compound at Bugarama Village, Ihunga Parish in Nyarushanje Sub County.

“They tied him on a tree and beat him into coma before one of Bagasheki’s neighbor’s contacted police,” Mr Maate added.

He was rescued and rushed to Kisizi Mission Hospital. However, it was too late as he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"We have three people in our custody. I want to condemn this act as unlawful and ask the public to always use police and other authorities instead of taking laws in their hands because the police was put in place to help Ugandans," Mr Maate said.

Obadia’s body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Center mortuary after a case of murder by assault was registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station.