23-year-old woman remanded for torturing 11-year-old house helper

A 23-year-old woman has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly torturing an 11-year-old girl who was working as a housemaid.

Charity Iwutung, a resident of Mulimira Zone in Kamokya, a suburb of Kampala, appeared before the presiding Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, at Buganda Road Court on Tuesday evening.

Iwutung pleaded not guilty to the charge of child torture, which was filed against her by the state. She claimed that she was disciplining the child, who was later identified in court as her niece.

During the proceedings, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi asked Iwutung, who was in the dock with her baby, whether she had any sureties in court to facilitate her temporary release pending the hearing of her case. She responded negatively.

"Since you have no sureties in court, you will be brought back on April 23," Mr Kayizzi ruled.

Prosecution, led by Mr Ivan Kyazze, informed the court that investigations into the case were still ongoing, and therefore, they requested an adjournment.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Iwutung tied the victim's hands and legs and tortured her by pouring water on her body while beating her with a metal bar.